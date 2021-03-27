Demonstrators, holding a banner for Angelo Quinto, march toward Embarcadero Plaza from Union Square. Quinto was a Filipino immigrant who died after an interaction with the Antioch police. (Sabita Shrestha / Golden Gate Xpress) (Sabita Shrestha)
Hundreds gather downtown to rally against anti-Asian violence

On Friday, hundreds of people gathered in Union Square for social justice, rallying against anti-Asian violence in downtown San Francisco.

Jian Yang, Staff Reporter

March 27, 2021

Hundreds of people gathered in San Francisco’s Union Square on Friday, as they staged a march against hate incidents stemmed from anti-Asian violence.

Stop AAPI Hate recorded nearly 4,000 incidents of racism and discrimination against Asian Americans between March 19, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021 — and the number increasing. Twenty Bay Area organizations, such as Women’s March SF and Malaya Movement SF were responsible for setting up Friday’s demonstration.

Julie Caliston, executive director of the Pilipino American Collegiate Endeavor SF State, said that the goal of the event was to raise awareness of and highlights these aggressions toward the AAPI community.

“Hopefully, we can have this continue to support trying and vouch for legislative change or you know, even social change,” Caliston said.

Taking note of the participant turnout at the demonstration, Caliston expressed excitement.

Organizers of the demonstration, Rise Up with Asians, walk down from Union Square to Market Street. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli / Golden Gate Xpress)
(Sebastian Mino-Bucheli)

“I’m honestly so thankful for all the support — even if there was like only 20 people here, I still would have been so happy,” Caliston said. “Seeing everyone here is just absolutely amazing. I hope we can keep the same energy for future events.”

David Kim, a photographer documenting the event, expressed his support of the protest.

“This is nothing new to me, someone who’s experienced depression my whole life and has experienced racism and hatred. It’s clear [the Trump administration] really doesn’t quite understand the impact of words and the narrative that goes along with that,” Kim said. “We’’re all tired, I’m tired.”

“You just show up for our brothers and sisters, we show up for each. It’s very clear that the Asian community will show up for each other,” he added.

District 6 Sup. Matt Haney was also in attendance, along with board President Shamann Walton and former Sup. Sandra Lee Fewer. Haney participated in the crowd for the entire three-hour duration of the march.

“I’m not an Asian, but when I saw the news, [seeing] Asian people get killed, it makes me angry, it makes me sad — but we all have to be determined to take action,” Honey said. “It’s also a time for non-Asian people to listen and to learn, because a lot of Asian people are experiencing racism and discrimination. And it’s not widely talked about. So it’s also a time for us to learn more and educate ourselves.”

Sebastian Mino-Bucheli
Former Sup. Sandra Lee Fewer holds the Rise Up With Asians banner alongside another event participant as they head onto the Embarcadero Plaza to continue the rally. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli / Golden Gate Xpress)
A vacant East bound BART train departs from the Daly City BART Station in San Francisco on March 9. (Leila Figueroa / Golden Gate Xpress)
Nick Sousanis and Yue-Ting Siu moderate and host Adapting Comics for Blind and Low Vision readers, a roundtable discussion to a live crowd of hundreds on Zoom. (Sydney Vargas / Golden Gate Xpress)
“Pulp”, one of the images in Marclay's exhibit. The first section of Marclay's exhibit contains various screaming faces and cutouts that Marclay arranged to create mask-like photographs. (Dan DeJesus / Golden Gate Xpress)
Merhbanoo receiving a certificate of recognition from former Corte Madera Mayor Bob Ravasio for her educational and social efforts in Marin County. (Courtesy of Esmaili family)
Christina Xu, a full-time artist, paints a tribute mural to Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Ninth Avenue and E 10th St. in Oakland on February 21, 2021. Xu was commissioned to paint by Paint the Void, an organization that coordinates with artists to paint murals on boarded up businesses due to COVID-19. (Leila Figueroa / Golden Gate Xpress)
Photography

Two customers dine inside Wine Kitchen on Divisadero Street in San Francisco on March 3. The city of San Francisco moved into red tier, allowing gyms, museums, and indoor dining operations in limited capacity. (Avery Wilcox / Golden Gate Xpress)
Peter Gentile, who is a bartender at Martuni’s, said that the SF Queer Night life is nonexistent now. “Well, I can speak for Martuni’s. I can’t speak for everybody, but what’s it like now? It’s nothing. We’re nothing. There’s no nightlife. We’re not taking nearly enough money, and there’s no community, which is what Martuni’s had because we are a piano bar.” (Emily Curiel / Golden Gate Xpress)
The Berkeley Public Library hands out “on-hold” books to guests through a plastic shield in compliance with new restrictions implemented this week on Kettner St. On Dec.8, 2020 (Leila Figueroa / Golden Gate Xpress)
Saroum Verng, a business student at SF State, began cycling due to COVID-19. “It helped relieve my stress and keep me occupied since school went online,” said Verng in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Dec. 6, 2020. (Katherine Burgos / Golden Gate Xpress)
