Gallery: Demonstrators skate in solidarity with AAPI community

On March 24, Church of 8 Wheels posted a flyer on its Instagram account stating that it would be holding a “skating demonstration of peace, love and solidarity with the Asian community.”

The organization wanted to showcase how the San Francisco skating community “rolls together” — pun intended. The event took place on March 27, 2021, at the Aquatic Park.

According to the flyer, skaters rolled by Fisherman’s Wharf, Ferry Building, AT&T Park and Chase Center, back to Aquatic Park. The flyer encouraged demonstrators to make signs, bring any family members and electrify the mood with portable music. Bikes, skates and anything on wheels was welcomed.