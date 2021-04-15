House Democrats say the decision to ‘pack’ the court is rather a balancing of it, following former President Trump’s ability to make it conservative-leaning. (Lea Loeb / Golden Gate Xpress) (Lea Loeb)
House Democrats say the decision to ‘pack’ the court is rather a balancing of it, following former President Trump’s ability to make it conservative-leaning. (Lea Loeb / Golden Gate Xpress)

Lea Loeb

House Democrats announce plans to introduce legislation to expand the Supreme Court

Lea Loeb, Staff Reporter

April 15, 2021

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey announced that he is introducing a bill that would expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court from nine to 13.

On Thursday, Markey and other House Democrats argued and announced via press conference that the bill would restore the political balance of the judiciary, which is currently skewed 6-3 with a conservative majority.

“The United States Supreme Court is broken,” Markey said. “It is out of balance, and it needs to be fixed.”

Markey said that the filibuster would have to be repealed in order to move forward with the legislation. 

Nicholas Conway, an assistant professor of political science at SF State who specializes in public law and judicial politics, explained that while the filibuster for judicial appointments was eliminated, it remains for Senate decisions.

“Which effectively means that you got to get 60 votes to get something done in the United States Senate,” Conway said.

The threshold of 60 votes in the Senate is necessary before a piece of legislation is given an up or down vote.

According to Conway, the Obama administration had difficulty getting judicial nominees confirmed to the federal courts, like lower court judges and District Court judges, because they were being held up by the Republicans’ (who were in the minority at the time) filibustering. To remedy this, Harry Reid and the Senate Democrats decided to eliminate the filibuster for lower court nominees but left it in place for Supreme Court justices.

The United States Supreme Court is broken. It is out of balance, and it needs to be fixed.”

— Ed Markey

“You’ll recall that Obama had a seat open up on the Supreme Court when Antonin Scalia died, and Sen. McConnell wouldn’t hold a hearing to confirm anybody to replace him,” Conway said. “So when Trump won, rather unexpectedly, Republicans were in a position now where they could essentially steal that seat on the court.”

With now-former President Trump elected to the presidency, both the executive and legislative branches of government belonged to the Republican Party. This made it easy for Trump to appoint a conservative justice in Antonin Scalia’s place.

“When Neil Gorsuch was placed on the court, the senate went one step further than what had been done in the past and eliminated the filibuster for even Supreme Court justices,” Conway said.

This prevented the Democrats from being able to filibuster and is one of the main reasons Democrats say the Republicans took the seat. With the filibuster eliminated for all judicial appointments, supporters of court reform argue that the next step is to abolish the filibuster in the Senate.

“Ultimately, we have to repeal the filibuster and then we can move this legislation, as they can move the legislation in the House of Representatives right now with a majority of the votes,” Markey said. “So we begin the case today.”

Without eliminating the filibuster, the bill is unlikely to pass, considering the Democrats can only lose two votes in the House and still be able to proceed.

In order to establish a new filibuster precedent, Democrats would need 51 votes – all 50 senators in the Democratic caucus plus Vice President Harris breaking the tie. However, despite House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and Judiciary Committee members Mondaire Jones and Hank Johnson co-sponsoring the legislation, not all Democrats are on board.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that while she supports the study of possible reforms, she does not plan to bring the bill to the floor for consideration.

“I think it is an idea that should be considered,” Pelosi said at a press conference on Thursday. “It’s a big step. It’s not out of the question. It has been done before.”

Last week, President Joe Biden issued an executive order forming a bipartisan commission to analyze potential reforms to the judicial system and Supreme Court. Biden’s commission is set to come up with a report on its findings this summer, within 180 days of its first public meeting.

About the Contributors
Photo of Lea Loeb
Lea Loeb, Staff Reporter

Writer, traveler, journalist, part-time teacher and perpetual student who runs on coffee and conspiracy theories.

Lea Loeb is a 25 year old writer from...

Photo of Sean Watkins
Sean Watkins, Staff Reporter

Sean Watkins is a lifetime Bay Area resident currently living in Walnut Creek. He is in his senior year at San Francisco State University with a major...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Top Stories

El Rio bar in the Mission of SF on April 10. El Rio reopened on April 1 for outdoor events and will wait for coronavirus case numbers to drop until hosting indoor events. (Sean Watkins / Golden Gate Xpress)
Indoor concerts in California allowed to open April 15
Supporters of Supreme Court expansion advocate for adding at least four seats to the high court in order to keep the judiciary bipartisan. (Lea Loeb / Golden Gate Xpress)
President Biden signs executive order, SF State professor calls Democrats to ‘Take Back The Court’
Attendants at the Flower Strike at the United Nations Plaza/Civic Center on Saturday, April 10, 2021. The strike commemorated those who had died in the anti-coup protests. (Lucky Whitburn-Thomas / Golden Gate Xpress)
Myanmar protesters hold ‘flower strike’ at the United Nations Plaza in San Francisco
Illustration of Cardi B at a performance with the Grammy Award and hands in a power fist. Courtesy of the Recording Academy® / Getty Images © 2020 and a photo by Diana Rubio found on Flickr of Cardi B used for cropping in and drawing reference to have the original photo built upon. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli / Golden Gate Xpress)
Grammys provide stage for music of the pandemic to come to life
Mathew Gregory DeCamara, 20, was formally in a band called Mt. Fuji Ski Resort, where they played in numerous living rooms, garages, and bars in San Francisco. Once COVID hit the bay and stopped all social events, DeCamara decided to take the songs he wrote for that band and start his solo career as Scrimminy Jim. (Amalia Diaz / Golden Gate Xpress)
When you give a wizard a keytar

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in