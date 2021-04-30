Motorcycle enthusiasts ride out to end violence in the city

Local motorcyclists rode around San Francisco this weekend to raise awareness on Asian American and Pacific Islander violence as a part of a local effort called Riders Ending Violence.

Riders from both Bay Area motorcycle collective, Heartbreak Moto and Cafe Racers of the Peninsula, partnered with District Six, formerly SoMa, StrEat Food Park and a community organization, All In San Francisco, to host a get-together. They invited the public to enjoy themselves along with learning about ways to assist amid heightened violence and tension.

Proceeds for the event went to the City Youth Center of San Francisco, an organization that provides financial and emotional assistance to those affected by different forms of violence whether AAPI related or domestic. Along with raising proceeds, the event featured various community organizations, such as Vibes and Smiles and United Peace Collaborative, based in San Francisco, who came to provide information on how people can assist their local communities with combating the recent violence. Visitors were also treated to food trucks on-site as well as live music from Bay Area DJ ET IV.

An estimated 90 riders participated in the ride, which went through various landmark areas around the city including Embarcadero, Chinatown and Civic Center. Motorcycles like Harley Davidson’s and Kawasaki’s, along with cafe riders, are just some of the bikes ridden out by participants during this meet. Riders started at Excelsior Coffee shop around 9 a.m. before riding off at 10 a.m. for an hour-long ride around the city.

“We’ve done a few rides with them [Excelsior Coffee], started over there at Excelsior, worked our way to the city around Chinatown, down the Tenderloin and ending it right here in SoMa,” said Alvin Dizon of Heartbreak Moto. Dizon described the ride as a great time not just for being a motorcyclist but for helping to assist a community that has faced recent setbacks due to the various acts of violence happening around them.

Formerly known as the SoMa StrEat Food Park, District Six provided the hosting for the event, allowing riders space to relax and unwind after the ride out. Riders ended their ride at District Six and were allowed to park their bikes inside the space for a small fee of $5.

Anthony Schlander, the owner of District Six, said Dizon came to him for help with organizing the event and finding a hosting space.

“He’s actually been coming here since we acquired the property and he’s a rider who has his group of friends that have ridden together forever. And we came together with what’s happening in the Asian community and the negative impact that’s been going on in the media,” Schlander said.

Both Dizon and Schlander hope that bringing the motorcycle community together with organizers could help show solidarity that all are fighting to end racial intolerance and hate in the area.

“Motorcycles are a really big community and it attracts a lot of folks and we wanted to help in the best way we can so that we can all work together and unite and really bring awareness,” Dizon said in an interview with Xpress.

When inquiring about any future events planned, Allan Aguas of Cafe Racers of the Peninsula mentioned the upcoming Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride this May,

“It’s done globally. It brings awareness to men’s mental health and prostate cancer. And it’s directly tied into fundraising for this organization called Movember Foundation. And so they work with, they support men’s health and mental illness and prostate cancer research and things like that”