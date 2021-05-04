First 100: Proposed Federal Budget

Biden released a proposed $1.52 trillion outline for the 2022 fiscal year, outlining an overall increase in department spending.

In a letter addressed to Sen. Patrick Leahy and the Senate Appropriations Committee on April 9, Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Shalanda D. Young noted $769 billion in non-defense spending, a 16% increase from FY21. This is comparable to Biden’s proposed $753 billion for national defense programs.

The letter from the OMB states that this seeks to restore non-defense funding to 3.3% of the nation’s gross domestic product — an effort to reverse “a decade of underinvestment in the nation’s most pressing issues.”

Among the various expenses is the largest budget increase for the Centers for Disease Control in roughly two decades — $8.7 billion. This is done in an effort to raise funding to prevent future public health crises, along with expanding services for mental health, HIV/AIDS research and opioid treatment.

Items such as tax proposals and economic projects are not included, but will be in the formal budget plan that the White House is expected to be released in the spring. This budget comes on top of Biden’s already introduced infrastructure plan and covid relief bill, and does not reflect any future efforts.

CLICK: Hover over the “American Pie” to see the breakdown of Biden’s proposed federal budget for FY22. All Cabinet departments are listed, along with main agencies — information has been condensed for clarity.