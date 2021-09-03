Gator Talk Season2, Episode 2: Save Afghanistan

Welcome to Gator Talk, a collaborative CalState podcast that brings city and statewide perspectives to SF State news. Host, Sebastian Mino-Bucheli, with guest Social Media Editor, Anaïs Ophelia-Lino breaks down news coming out of Afghanistan with a lens from San Francisco State. We covered a protest that went out in San Francisco, asked what’s going to happen with refugees coming in and the reflect on the legacy of a 20 year war coming to an end. Brace yourself this week. Check out the story here at Gator Talk.