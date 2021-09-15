Poll workers stand outside of a poll center in front of Merced Branch Library on Sep.14, 2021. (Nicholas Cholula/Golden Gate Xpress) (Nicolas Cholula)
Poll workers stand outside of a poll center in front of Merced Branch Library on Sep.14, 2021. (Nicholas Cholula/Golden Gate Xpress)

Nicolas Cholula

Newsom defeats recall opponents (Photo Gallery)

September 15, 2021

Amaya Edwards
Winnie Yiu, 63, helps a voter submit their ballot at the First Baptist Church polling location in Alameda on Sept. 14, 2021. (Amaya Edwards/Golden Gate Xpress)

Gov. Gavin Newsom will keep his position as governor of California, with 100% of precincts reporting the final results.

Newsom won by a margin of 63.9% for “No” on the recall, with 36.1% who voted “Yes.”  Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. marked the last day to get votes cast in for the California Gubernatorial Recall Election.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, voters have the opportunity to mail-in their ballots, drop off ballots at a polling place or specifically designated drop off boxes, while also being able to cast in their ballots in-person polling places around the state. 

A recall election for a political seat isn’t new for the state of California — there have been 179 recall efforts, with at least 55 recall efforts for the gubernatorial seat. 

According to the California Secretary of State election results, San Francisco County voted overwhelmingly with an 86.7% “No” on the Recall.

Amaya Edwards, Staff Photographer

Amaya Edwards lives in Alameda, where she was raised with her sister and brother. She is finishing her last year at SF State; majoring in Photojournalism...

Nicolas Cholula, Staff Photographer

Nicolas Cholula is a fourth-year photojournalism major at SF State and photographer for Xpress. He is originally from Southern California (Santa Ana) where...

Paris Galarza, Staff Photographer

Paris Galarza is a photojournalism major and a senior at SF State. He is from South San Francisco and likes to photograph sports and weddings but is always...

Cameron Lee, Staff Photographer

Cameron Lee is in his last semester at SF State and is looking forward to creating interesting visuals for both the newspaper and magazine. He is a San...

