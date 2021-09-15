Newsom defeats recall opponents (Photo Gallery)

Amaya Edwards lives in Alameda, where she was raised with her sister and brother. She is finishing her last year at SF State; majoring in Photojournalism...
Nicolas Cholula is a fourth-year photojournalism major at SF State and photographer for Xpress. He is originally from Southern California (Santa Ana) where...
Paris Galarza is a photojournalism major and a senior at SF State. He is from South San Francisco and likes to photograph sports and weddings but is always...
Cameron Lee is in his last semester at SF State and is looking forward to creating interesting visuals for both the newspaper and magazine. He is a San...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.