Newsom defeats recall opponents (Photo Gallery)

Gallery | 10 Photos Amaya Edwards Winnie Yiu, 63, helps a voter submit their ballot at the First Baptist Church polling location in Alameda on Sept. 14, 2021. (Amaya Edwards/Golden Gate Xpress)

Gov. Gavin Newsom will keep his position as governor of California, with 100% of precincts reporting the final results.

Newsom won by a margin of 63.9% for “No” on the recall, with 36.1% who voted “Yes.” Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. marked the last day to get votes cast in for the California Gubernatorial Recall Election.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, voters have the opportunity to mail-in their ballots, drop off ballots at a polling place or specifically designated drop off boxes, while also being able to cast in their ballots in-person polling places around the state.

A recall election for a political seat isn’t new for the state of California — there have been 179 recall efforts, with at least 55 recall efforts for the gubernatorial seat.

According to the California Secretary of State election results, San Francisco County voted overwhelmingly with an 86.7% “No” on the Recall.