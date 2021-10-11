A man raises his hands with others in prayer as the sun rises on Alcatraz Island on Oct. 11, 2021. The prayer was motivated to help bring in healing attributes to those within the gathering, as they spent the early morning reflecting on Indigenous history. (Samantha Laurey / Golden Gate Xpress) (Samantha Laurey)
A man raises his hands with others in prayer as the sun rises on Alcatraz Island on Oct. 11, 2021. The prayer was motivated to help bring in healing attributes to those within the gathering, as they spent the early morning reflecting on Indigenous history. (Samantha Laurey / Golden Gate Xpress)

Samantha Laurey

Hundreds gather on Alcatraz to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day

President Joe Biden is the first U.S. president to ever recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Samantha Laurey and Chris Ramirez

October 11, 2021

As the sun rose on Monday morning, hundreds of people traveled from across the state to Pier 33 to a sunrise gathering on Alcatraz Island, to commemorate both Indigenous People’s Day and reflect on the island’s Indigenous history.

The International Indian Treaty Council hosted and organized the sunrise to remember the 1969 to 1971 occupation. “Indians of All Tribes” was the activist group that led in the attempted occupation of Alcatraz Island.

This year marks the first time a U.S. president has ever recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day. President Joe Biden issued the proclamation on Friday. After being elected president, Biden appointed former Rep. Deb Haaland to the Department of the Interior — the first Native American to hold the position.

“Today, we also acknowledge the painful history of wrongs and atrocities that many European explorers inflicted on Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities. It is a measure of our greatness as a Nation that we do not seek to bury these shameful episodes of our past — that we face them honestly, we bring them to the light, and we do all we can to address them,” Biden wrote in the proclamation.

Between 1964 to 1969, “Indians of All Tribes” had made three attempts to occupy Alcatraz Island, as it was originally Ohlone land before becoming a fort and eventually, a prison.

The leader of the group, Richard Oakes, led about 80 students from the American Indian Studies Center at UCLA to attempt occupying Alcatraz Island and found that prolonged occupation was possible.

The longest occupation period on the island was 19 months, with 400 protesters on the land, and is arguably one of the most crucial acts taken in modern Native American history.

Now, 52 years after those first days of the occupation, the IITC continues to host the sunrise events as a way to remember those involved in the attempted occupation and preserve the gathering of Native peoples.

IITC also organizes a Thanksgiving Sunrise Gathering on the island on Nov. 25, as a way to bring more attention to Indigenous people during the day of Thanksgiving. It is sometimes referred to as Un-Thanksgiving, or unthanksgiving day.

city_Laurey_IPDsunrise_006
Gallery|8 Photos
Samantha Laurey
A young boy sleeps on the railing on the Alcatraz city cruises boat before it sails to the island for the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Sunrise Gathering on Oct. 11, 2021. Attendees were able to buy their tickets ahead of time for either 5:15 a.m., 5:30 a.m. or 5:45 a.m. (Samantha Laurey / Golden Gate Xpress)
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Samantha Laurey
Samantha Laurey, Managing Editor

Samantha is a freelance photojournalist on staff at San Francisco Examiner. She is a local to the San Francisco Bay Area, specifically the East Bay in...

Photo of Chris Ramirez
Chris Ramirez, Editor-in-Chief

Editor-in-chief for SF State’s Golden Gate Xpress. LA native, SF transplant. Journalism and German majors, polisci minor. Interested in national politics,...

City

Behind Maj. Rick Rose stands Fat Albert, a C-130J Hercules aircraft, on Oct. 7, 2021, at Oakland International Airport. After the pandemic resulted in fleet week being cancelled in 2020, a large mass convened Oct. 8 to 10 to the Marina Green to witness the air acrobatics. (Matthew Cardoza / Golden Gate Xpress)
Hundreds flock to San Francisco for Fleet Week return
Prior to the novel coronavirus pandemic, John F. Kennedy Drive was one of the most dangerous streets for pedestrians in San Francisco, according to Car-Free JFK, a group of community members that is focused on providing residents people-first spaces.
Golden Gate Park’s JFK Drive could go car free permanently after lengthy debates
Gator Groceries workers set up their distribution service in the basement of Cesar Chavez Student Center at SF State on Oct. 6, 2021. (Cameron Lee / Golden Gate Xpress)
New law targets student hunger with extended qualifications for CalFresh
Xochitl leads a chant as the group marches down Market Street for San Francisco’s March for Our Rights on Oct. 2, 2021. Degrading women or revolution they asked, to which crowds responded, I choose revolution! (Morgan Ellis / Golden Gate Xpress)
Annual Women’s March centers on Texas abortion law
San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin speaks during a gathering of interpersonal violence survivors at Manny’s in San Francisco on Sep. 30, 2021. Boudin and the SFDA Victim’s Services Division organized the event to explore effective responses to interpersonal violence in anticipation of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. (Nicolas Cholula / Golden Gate Xpress)
Survivors and experts advocate for empathy in interpersonal violence cases

Multimedia

Volunteers pickup trash along Innes Avenue in the Bayview District on Sept. 25, 2021, during the Bayview-Hunters Point Beautification Day. (Cameron Lee/Golden Gate Xpress)
Volunteers come together to clean up Bayview-Hunters Point
Gator Talk: Season 2, Episode 5: The Benevolent Case for ‘Malignant’
Gator Talk: Season 2, Episode 5: The Benevolent Case for ‘Malignant’
Isaac Benard (L) and Shawon Dunston Jr. (R) pose for a photo before their game on September 9, 2021, at Mercy Health Stadium in Avon, Ohio. (Elizabeth Agazaryan / Golden Gate Xpress)
San Francisco native duo play professional baseball in Ohio
Activists for animal rights carry colorful sculptures of animal heads in Dolores Park on Saturday, September 25, 2021. (Morgan Ellis / Golden Gate Xpress)
Video: Animal rights protest in Dolores Park
Chiva Pod Episode 3: Herencia Playlist #2
Chiva Pod Episode 3: Herencia Playlist #2

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *