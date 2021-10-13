Golden Gate Park’s JFK Drive could go car free permanently after lengthy debates

During the pandemic, San Francisco took measures to close Golden Gate Park’s JFK Drive to vehicles to allow residents to enjoy the recreational area amid lockdown. Now, it is looking like a car-free JFK could become permanent, but not without much debate.

Proponents of the issue, such as District 1 Sup. Connie Chan, frame it as a concern for accessibility and safety. The project, now titled the “Golden Gate Park Access and Safety Program,” is in the hands of the SFMTA.

In collaboration with the SF Recreation and Parks Department, the SFMTA is encouraging residents to fill out a survey inquiring about access, mobility and equity in the park. The results from these surveys will then be compiled into a proposal set to reach the Board of Supervisors this winter.