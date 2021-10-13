Prior to the novel coronavirus pandemic, John F. Kennedy Drive was one of the most dangerous streets for pedestrians in San Francisco, according to Car-Free JFK, a group of community members that is focused on providing residents people-first spaces.
Golden Gate Park’s JFK Drive could go car free permanently after lengthy debates

Amaya Edwards and Morgan Ellis

October 13, 2021

During the pandemic, San Francisco took measures to close Golden Gate Park’s JFK Drive to vehicles to allow residents to enjoy the recreational area amid lockdown. Now, it is looking like a car-free JFK could become permanent, but not without much debate.

Proponents of the issue, such as District 1 Sup. Connie Chan, frame it as a concern for accessibility and safety. The project, now titled the “Golden Gate Park Access and Safety Program,” is in the hands of the SFMTA.

In collaboration with the SF Recreation and Parks Department, the SFMTA is encouraging residents to fill out a survey inquiring about access, mobility and equity in the park. The results from these surveys will then be compiled into a proposal set to reach the Board of Supervisors this winter.

