Hundreds of people lined the Marina Green, Fort Mason and Aquatic Park in San Francisco on Sunday, to catch a glimpse of aerial stunt performances, including the return of the Navy Blue Angels.

Spectators from across the Bay Area enjoyed food and live entertainment such as the Navy “Leap Frogs” Parachute Team, Red Bull stunt planes and the Navy Blue Angels air show that capped off the event at 3 p.m.

“One of the shows we really look forward to is San Francisco,” said Maj. Rick Rose, 32, a Marine and the pilot of the Blue Angels’ C-130J Hercules aircraft known as “Fat Albert.”

“It’s a challenging show site, but it’s also extremely fun,” Rose said. “So that’s why we kind of save it for the end of the season.”