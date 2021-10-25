Nina Camp-Dailey, founder and owner of Flip N’ Trays Catering, fries freshly prepared lumpia to satisfy eager patrons at District Six’s 2021 Lumpia Palooza in the SoMa neighborhood on Oct. 23, 2021. Lumpia, a classic dish in Filipino food, are fried spring rolls with a thin and crispy skin rolled with a variety of savory or sweet fillings inside. (Morgan Ellis / Golden Gate Xpress) (Morgan Ellis)
Nina Camp-Dailey, founder and owner of Flip N’ Trays Catering, fries freshly prepared lumpia to satisfy eager patrons at District Six’s 2021 Lumpia Palooza in the SoMa neighborhood on Oct. 23, 2021. Lumpia, a classic dish in Filipino food, are fried spring rolls with a thin and crispy skin rolled with a variety of savory or sweet fillings inside. (Morgan Ellis / Golden Gate Xpress)

Lumpia Palooza persists, despite heavy rainfall

Morgan Ellis, Staff Photographer

October 25, 2021

In honor of Filipino American Heritage Month, District Six — a SoMa (South of Market) community multi-purpose space —  battled city-wide gloom and rain to host Lumpia Palooza over the weekend, a community event highlighting classic Filipino foods, treats and culture. 

 The event was scheduled as rain or shine, yet adverse weather left Lumpia Palooza without a majority of its originally scheduled vendors. While District Six’s regular cast of food trucks and vendors were there, only one caterer, Flip N’ Trays,  was able to brave the weather to serve up the Filipino classic that the festival was named after, lumpia.

“Just being able to actually be a part of District Six and a part of their event today,” said Nina Camp-Dailey, founder and owner of Flip N’ Trays, “it’s awesome because I know a lot of people in the city. I grew up in San Francisco.” 

District Six hosts regularly scheduled events such as Lumpia Palooza, a dog costume contest on Halloween weekend and a nachos festival in the beginning of November. 

Despite challenges,  the festival was filled with abundant music, relatively dry skies and plenty of lumpia to go around for San Francisco patrons to enjoy. 

San Francisco residents walk among the vendors at District Six as they host their first Lumpia Palooza in the SoMa neighborhood on Oct. 23, 2021. “We just kinda wanted to bring the community together for good music, food...” Holly Zielinski, director of operations at District Six, said. (Morgan Ellis / Golden Gate Xpress)
Morgan Ellis, Staff Photographer

Morgan Ellis is a staff photographer for Xpress. She moved to San Francisco last year to pursue her Photojournalism degree with a minor in Museum Studies....

