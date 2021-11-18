Students look through clothing at the Associated Students Environmental Resource Center’s clothing swap in the Cesar Chavez Student Center on Nov. 17. While the clothing was free, ERC members weighed what students took, to measure approximately how much clothing would have otherwise ended up in a landfill. (Morgan Ellis / Golden Gate Xpress) (Morgan Ellis)
Students look through clothing at the Associated Students Environmental Resource Center’s clothing swap in the Cesar Chavez Student Center on Nov. 17. While the clothing was free, ERC members weighed what students took, to measure approximately how much clothing would have otherwise ended up in a landfill. (Morgan Ellis / Golden Gate Xpress)

Morgan Ellis

Campus organizations host clothing swap to combat fast fashion

Morgan Ellis, Staff Photographer

November 18, 2021

The Associated Students Environmental Resource Center hosted a purchase-free clothing swap in the Cesar Chavez Student Center on Nov. 17, in an effort to combat environmental issues such as clothing waste and fast fashion. 

In partnership with the Associated Students Queer and Trans Resource Center, the ERC set up tables and racks full of donated clothing, shoes and accessories that students were welcome to browse and take from — free of charge. 

“The goal of the clothing swap is to essentially save clothing from landfills because as you can see, mass consumerism has left a lot of clothing in landfills which has a detriment on the environment,” Nichole Dodson, sustainable initiatives coordinator for the ERC, said. 

The ERC’s mission centers around educating the campus about environmentalism as well as its intersection with social justice. It aims to host events that teach students how they can get involved and adapt more sustainable life habits, according to its website.

Clothing swaps are regularly scheduled throughout the semester, the last being on Dec. 1. 

“I think these types of events are small steps for students to consider sustainability and environmentalism.” Nancy Lomeli, director for the ERC, said. “Just for this event in particular, people throw away their clothes, they don’t really know donation is a thing so this is just an outlet and it’s to help really go full circle with helping communities.”

campus_ellis_clothingswap0082
Gallery|4 Photos
Morgan Ellis
Larissa Trillo, a first-year student majoring in business marketing, picks up some items at the clothing swap hosted by the Associated Students Environmental Resource Center and Queer and Trans Resource Center in the Cesar Chavez Student Center on Nov. 17. Students were encouraged to take as many items as they wanted, as a way to shop sustainably and reduce clothing waste. (Morgan Ellis / Golden Gate Xpress)
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Morgan Ellis
Morgan Ellis, Staff Photographer

Morgan Ellis is a staff photographer for Xpress. She moved to San Francisco last year to pursue her Photojournalism degree with a minor in Museum Studies....

Photography

An illustrated example of what an ofrenda or offering looks like for Día de Los Muertos. Its custom in certain parts of Mexico to have photos in remembrance of loved ones, marigold flowers and food or items that they enjoyed in life. (Sebastian Mino-Bucheli / Golden Gate Xpress)
Californians gather to heal, celebrate Día de los Muertos
Nina Camp-Dailey, founder and owner of Flip N’ Trays Catering, fries freshly prepared lumpia to satisfy eager patrons at District Six’s 2021 Lumpia Palooza in the SoMa neighborhood on Oct. 23, 2021. Lumpia, a classic dish in Filipino food, are fried spring rolls with a thin and crispy skin rolled with a variety of savory or sweet fillings inside. (Morgan Ellis / Golden Gate Xpress)
Lumpia Palooza persists, despite heavy rainfall
Isaac Benard (L) and Shawon Dunston Jr. (R) pose for a photo before their game on September 9, 2021, at Mercy Health Stadium in Avon, Ohio. (Elizabeth Agazaryan / Golden Gate Xpress)
San Francisco native duo play professional baseball in Ohio
Poll workers stand outside of a poll center in front of Merced Branch Library on Sep.14, 2021. (Nicholas Cholula/Golden Gate Xpress)
Newsom defeats recall opponents (Photo Gallery)
Student clubs set up table on the Quad for in-person consulting with students. (Sabita Shrestha/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Gators return to campus (Photo Gallery)

Top Stories

As SF State ramps up toward Spring 2022, administration has pushed for more in-person courses to meet a growing student demand for hands-on learning. (Sabita Shrestha / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State poised to hold majority of Spring 2022 classes in-person
Vanessa Barrantes gets ready before her first showing of Marisol at SF State on Nov. 12, 2021. (Garrett Isley / Golden Gate Xpress)
‘Marisol’ kickstarts theater season on campus
An illustrated example of what an ofrenda or offering looks like for Día de Los Muertos. Its custom in certain parts of Mexico to have photos in remembrance of loved ones, marigold flowers and food or items that they enjoyed in life. (Sebastian Mino-Bucheli / Golden Gate Xpress)
Californians gather to heal, celebrate Día de los Muertos
Gustavo Ferrari kicks a soccer ball midair on Sept. 24, 2021. Ranking third in NCAA, Gustavo was named the CCAA player of the week. (Cameron Lee / Golden Gate Xpress)
Soccer player Gustavo Ferrari makes strong impressions early into Gators career
The passing of SESTA-FOSTA and a global pandemic has made advertising sex work and vetting dangerous clients next to impossible. (Illustration by Kyran Berlin/Golden Gate Xpress)
SESTA-FOSTA and COVID-19 changed the Digital Sex Work Landscape

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *