( Nicolas Cholula & Marlyn Sanchez Nol / Golden Gate Xpress) ( Nicolas Cholula & Marlyn Sanchez Nol / Golden Gate Xpress)

With a year that turned the world on its axis, students were unexpectedly left to continue their college experience behind screens and away from life as they knew it. For some, this was goodbye to the friendships, classrooms and campus they called home. For others, it was a needed push to examine their now uncertain futures.

Yet, for some, this could have been a time of appreciation for everything that had once seemed so mundane. As some students returned to campus and more plan to return in the spring, the holidays provide an opportunity to reflect on what makes them grateful.