The Start of Lunar New Year in Chinatown

The start of the 2022 Lunar New Year began the night of Jan. 31, where locals of lit fireworks and firecrackers up and down the streets of Chinatown. As the first day of Lunar New Year arrived on Feb. 1, San Francisco had a small gathering and parade for residents of Chinatown. It started with a press conference with San Francisco officials saying a few words, among them were of course, “Gong hei fat choy”, and wishing the community health and prosperity. A short parade followed suit where the traditional Lion Dance and Dragon Dance were performed on Kearny Street right under the bridge that leads to the Chinese Cultural Center. The parade ended with a long line of firecrackers going off, littering the street and catching on to the clothes and hair of onlookers. After the parade, residents lined up in Portsmouth Square to recieve red envelopes and a free gift.



