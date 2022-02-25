Thousands of protesters arrived at City Hall on Feb. 24 to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (Jocelyn Hernandez / Golden Gate Xpress) (Jocelyn Hernandez)
Jocelyn Hernandez

Thousands gather to support Ukraine, protest Russian invasion

The event organizers are demanding that the Biden administration take a harder stance against the Russian government

Jocelyn Hernandez Gomez, Staff Reporter

February 25, 2022

More than a thousand people gathered in solidarity with Ukraine on Thursday at San Francisco City Hall to protest Russia’s invasion of the country.

The rally began with a few hundred people singing the Ukraine national anthem, but as time passed, the crowd became a sea of blue and gold — the colors of the Ukrainian flag. 

Within the crowd, many waved flags and chanted phrases such as, “Hands off Ukraine” and “Ukraine matters.” Some attendees were filled with tears. 

Organizers of the Facebook event wrote that the purpose was to “gather together in solidarity with the Ukrainian people” and to demand three things from President Joe Biden’s administration: to implement “hellish sanctions on Russia;”  extend more “military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine;” and to “isolate Russia in all possible formats on the world stage.” 

 

