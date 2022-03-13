Xpress Yourself: Daylight Savings

Daylight savings comes around twice a year in the United States. The clock either moves forward an hour, or back one. But what that means for students at SF State is either losing an hour of sleep and sunshine, or gaining one. On March 13, the clocks will be moving forward an hour and San Franciscans will be gaining an hour of daylight.

Staff at Golden Gate Xpress asked SF State students what they’re doing with the extra hour of sunshine.

TRANSCRIPT:

Dominic Remo, senior, studio art 0:24: With that extra hour, work more in school and probably go out more.

Audrey Parker, junior,. studio art 0:30: I’mma have to spend that time doing homework because I’m already behind as it is.

Maria Pedersen, grad student, comparative literature 0:35: If I can be honest, for me, there’s already a bunch of extra sunlight compared to Norway at this point. So, I guess I would have an extra hour to sleep.

Sophie Luwman, senior, studio art 0:47: Um, sleep.

Siena Lamere, senior, studio art 0:49: Look out the window wistfully.

Carmen Bonifacio, junior, biology 0:53:Absorb the sun rays, photosynthesis maybe.

Sofia Grilley, freshman, undeclared 0:58: Be outside and go for a hike probably. There’s so many beautiful spots here. I’m from Michigan so.

Ernesto Diaz, senior, computer science 1:05: I mean one of my hobbies is fishing so I feel like I would catch some big guns. Crab seasons coming up and like halibut so that’ll be fun.

Olivia Aquino, junior, asian american studies 1:14: I don’t know, I kinda wanna go to the beach more because it’s warming up. So, watch more sunsets.

Daniel Brown, senior, molecular biology 1:20: Maybe go to the sunset, go to the beach.

Francis McCorgray, sophomore, philosophy 1:24: I gotta go to the beach with my girlfriend. Skating? I mean I was gonna go to Fort Miley and then go to the beach cause it’s like hella close to there.

Zaki Willis, junior, studio art 1:33: Skate more.

Jasmine Corona, freshman, zoology 1:36: Skate perhaps. I barely learned so. Gonna try it, gonna try it.

Samantha Christie, senior, biology 1:41: Probably use it to spend more time with my friends and honestly being on campus since I’m graduating feels a little nostalgic walking around here, especially since COVID so.