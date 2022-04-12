Nepali Parade

The First Parade for Nepali Community in northern California took place in San Francisco on Saturday, organized by Non Resident Nepali Association(NRNA). Parade began on Embarcadero Plaza, where a crowd gathered wearing traditional attires of their respective ethnic groups and some parade participants carried and played music instruments native to Nepal. There were banners with messages and flags of both Nepal and the United States of America can be seen holding and waving by the crowd. The parade marched straight on Market Street from Embarcadero Plaza to UN Plaza. It ended with a ceremony and speeches by key members of organizers and honorary guests.

Gallery | 7 Photos Rashik Adhikari A chariot rides through the Nepal parade carrying two “Kumari” and other paradegoers on Saturday. (Rashik Adhikari / Golden Gate Xpress)