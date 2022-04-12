SF State Students and Alumni present their art and activism

SF State’s Art Student Union showcased their art show titled, “Down with the Whiteness” from April 9-10 at the Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco.

Students Jasmine Liang, Victor Saucedo and Juliane Roberts-Hansen curated the event. The goal was to gather SF State students and alumni to create a multidisciplinary showcase of their art and activism.

As Liang and Saucedo looked through posters from the Third World Liberation Strikes at the Oakland Museum of California, they came across a print titled “Down with the Whiteness,” created in 1969 by Rupert García.

They decided this would be the name of their show.

“This message that was written in the 60s can apply to what we’re doing at the Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco because it is down with the whiteness and the institutional racism of museums in San Francisco,” Liang said.

The art show featured live poetry, paintings, vendors, video art, photography and a live DJ, who were all paid a stipend.

According to Liang, the show was an opportunity for art students to learn how to submit their work to galleries, write a personal statement and receive the payment they deserve.