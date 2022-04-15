Muni Metro underground section closes early for maintenance week

Starting today through April 24, the underground section of Muni Metro will close at 9:30 p.m. for maintenance work for Fix It! Week. The closures will affect lines J, K-T, M, N and S shuttles. Shuttles will be available for those lines from 9:30 p.m. until midnight.

The only days that there will be regular rail service will be April 16 and 18 for the NBA Playoff games.

“The extended window will give us an opportunity to do complex work aimed at making subway operations more reliable and preventing future breakdowns,” according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency website.

Erica Kato, chief spokesperson and media relations manager for SFMTA, explained in an email that SFMTA maintenance crews are only allotted two hours to complete tasks, so Fix It! Week will allow them more time.

“The maintenance will cover overhead lines, tracks, signals and the Automated Train Control System, a signal system that tracks the location and speed of any trains in the subway,” Kato said by email.

Since Fix It! Week is scheduled on a quarterly basis, the next one is for August.

The KLM shuttle bus will continue service between Third/Mission Rock and St. Francis Circle starting at 9:30 p.m.