4/20 celebration returns to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park

Golden Gate Park attracted thousands for the first time in two years on cannabis’ unofficial holiday. People celebrated “420” in the San Franciscan tradition of gathering at Hippie Hill.

In previous years the celebration did not have a permit but as the event grew larger every year and to avoid past issues which included violence and large amounts of litter measured in the tons, the city of San Francisco permitted the event for the first time.

The event location was fenced off and marijuana sales were allowed from vendors and sponsors for the first time. An age restriction was imposed and only those 21 years old and older were able to attend the event.

The festival emphasized safety with security working the event and staff reminding attendees to not purchase untested cannabis products.

“We want to encourage everybody to not buy or do any untested cannabis that is on-site,” said comedian Chris Riggins. “We are having a very bad fentanyl scare here in the Bay Area, and we want everyone to be safe.”

The festival included cannabis sales, food trucks and some celebrity appearances like former professional boxer Mike Tyson and comedian Jeff Ross.