Thousands gather at Golden Gate Park’s Robin Williams Meadow in San Francisco, CA on April 20, 2022 for the 4/20 Festival (Jocelyn Hernandez Gomez / Golden Gate Xpress)
Thousands gather at Golden Gate Park’s Robin Williams Meadow in San Francisco, CA on April 20, 2022 for the 4/20 Festival (Jocelyn Hernandez Gomez / Golden Gate Xpress)

4/20 celebration returns to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park

Jocelyn Hernandez Gomez, Staff Reporter

April 22, 2022

Golden Gate Park attracted thousands for the first time in two years on cannabis’ unofficial holiday. People celebrated “420” in the San Franciscan tradition of gathering at Hippie Hill.

In previous years the celebration did not have a permit but as the event grew larger every year and to avoid past issues which included violence and large amounts of litter measured in the tons, the city of San Francisco permitted the event for the first time.

The event location was fenced off and marijuana sales were allowed from vendors and sponsors for the first time. An age restriction was imposed and only those 21 years old and older were able to attend the event.

The festival emphasized safety with security working the event and staff reminding attendees to not purchase untested cannabis products.

“We want to encourage everybody to not buy or do any untested cannabis that is on-site,” said comedian Chris Riggins. “We are having a very bad fentanyl scare here in the Bay Area, and we want everyone to be safe.”

The festival included cannabis sales, food trucks and some celebrity appearances like former professional boxer Mike Tyson and comedian Jeff Ross.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Jocelyn Hernandez Gomez
Jocelyn Hernandez Gomez, Staff Reporter

Hello! My name is Jocelyn Hernandez Gomez. I currently live in San Francisco, but I'm from San Jose. I enjoy music, reading and creative writing. I have...

Multimedia

Golden Gate Xpress asks SF State students about Earth Day on April 20. (Paris Galarza / Golden Gate Xpress)
Xpress Yourself: Earth Day
Jon Stieger (center) plays Scorpius Malfoy alongside Benjamin Papac’s (right) Albus Potter. The San Francisco production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is playing at the Curran Theater in San Francisco. (Courtesy of Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made)
Gator Talk: Harry Potter and the actor that climbed up the ladder
Students and alumni browse the art at SF State’s “Down with the whiteness” art show on April 10 at the Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco. (Lisa Moreno/ Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State Students and Alumni present their art and activism
SF State Associate Art Professor Michael Arcega and students from his Sculpture and Expanded Practices class pose with their Frankenstein-inspired soapbox, “Mary’s Monster.” (Myron Caringal / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State professor and students compete in SFMOMA’s first Soapbox Derby in over 40 years
Paradegoers dance to traditional music while marching on Market Street Saturday. (Rashik Adhikari / Golden Gate Xpress)
Nepali Parade

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published.