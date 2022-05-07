Students skate across the blacktop by West Campus Greens at SF State on April 19. The skateboard community at SF State has often been asked to stop skating on campus but, more recently, has been allowed to skate in this general area. (Karina Pat / Golden Gate Xpress)
Students skate across the blacktop by West Campus Greens at SF State on April 19. The skateboard community at SF State has often been asked to stop skating on campus but, more recently, has been allowed to skate in this general area. (Karina Pat / Golden Gate Xpress)

Xpress Yourself: Skateboard Community

Karina Patel, Photo Editor

May 7, 2022

With more in-person classes, comes more people hanging out and interacting on campus. The recreational sport of skateboarding is commonly spotted everywhere on campus. Skateboarding has been a growing community and is projected to grow as Zane Gottlieb, a 20-year-old Business Administration major, said in an interview. Golden Gate Xpress asked students their experiences with skateboarding and how they would feel if SF State had its own skating structure.

Karina Patel

Transcript: 

00:03 – 00:49

Nickolas Klein: What got me into skateboarding was it was like sixth grade.

Zaki Willis: I was in middle school.

Karina Saekow: I started skating maybe a few, like two years ago.

Cody Crowell: I started skating when, like right before kindergarten

Zane Gottleib: I learned to skate when I was like 12.

Cody Crowell: My mom would always tell me that even when I was three years old, I was reaching for the skateboards at Target and Walmart, and she wouldn’t let me until I was big enough.

0:49 – 01:04

Zane Gottlieb: And then when I graduated high school, I wasn’t playing any like team sports anymore. And I wanted something that athletic to do with my time, so I picked up skateboarding and then I moved out here and it was like every day I was skateboarding. There’s no, there’s no other choice.

01:09 – 01:33

Zaki Willis: There’s a lot of different reasons, uh, for me making time for skateboarding.

Zane Gottlieb: I make time for skateboarding specifically because, I mean, it brings me a lot of joy.

Zaki Willis: It allows you to see your friends.

Karina Saekow: The community has a lot to do with why I skate.

Cody Crowell: Sometimes it’s because I need something to feel productive. Sometimes it’s because it’s sunny outside, and I want to go explore the city. Sometimes it’s because my friends are doing it.

Zaki Willis: I’d have to say that it’s freeing and it allows me to feel like I’m being myself.

01:45 – 02:15

Cody Crowell: I could not overstate the gratitude that I would feel if an institution like a university came and built skateboard ramps

Nickolas Klein: If they were to build something for us, my views would, like, just be like, it’s more welcoming.

Zen Gottlieb: I feel like skaters make up a decent chunk of the on-campus or just campus population and, like, student body.

Cody Crowell: A lot of young skaters who are growing up in San Francisco would think, oh, ‘San Francisco State has a designated skate area?’ like ‘I want to go there!’

Probably would inspire them to potentially inspire kids to go to college for that sole purpose. And then they find that they like Biology or science or whatever it may be.

Zane Gottlieb: We’d have something to do on campus, just like anyone who wants to play soccer can or basketball or any other sport, there’s no opportunity for skating, but all the other sports are included.

02:38 – 02:56

Karina Saekow: We’re skating here. People are always like bringing their own sort of obstacles to skate. So I think to have one here in general would be like when it would really be used and taken advantage of.

Zaki Willis: YO! If SF STATE HAD A SKATE PARK, WOULD YOU GO HERE?

Unknown person off-camera: Yeah.

Zaki Willis: Exactly. Exactly. Thank you.

 

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Karina Patel
Karina Patel, Photo Editor

Karina Patel is the photo editor of Golden Gate Xpress and a senior at SF State. She a photojournalism student minoring in management and looking forward...

Multimedia

(Nicolas Cholula / Golden Gate Xpress)
Gator Talk: Back to the Beginning
Princess Panocha performs at SF State’s QTRC spring prom in Jack Adams Hall on Thursday. This is the first time Drag Queen Princess Panocha performed at a University drag event. (Rashik Adhikari / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State’s Queer & Trans Resource Center hosts spring prom
Eddrick Macedo, Environmental Science major, sits at The Quad on April 27. (Abraham Fuentes / Golden Gate Xpress)
Xpress Yourself: Mask on or mask off?
Thousands gather at Golden Gate Park’s Robin Williams Meadow in San Francisco, CA on April 20, 2022 for the 4/20 Festival (Jocelyn Hernandez Gomez / Golden Gate Xpress)
4/20 celebration returns to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park
Golden Gate Xpress asks SF State students about Earth Day on April 20. (Paris Galarza / Golden Gate Xpress)
Xpress Yourself: Earth Day

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published.