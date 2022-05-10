Mayor London. Breed speaks at a protest against the overturning of Roe v. Wade at the Phillip Burton Federal Building on May 4. (Abraham Fuentes / Golden Gate Xpress) (Abraham Fuentes)
Abraham Fuentes

Mayor London Breed appoints SFPD spokesperson to role of District 6 supervisor

The appointment comes only four days after the hearing into how SFPD manipulated the media through strategic communications

Jocelyn Hernandez Gomez, Staff Reporter

May 10, 2022

Mayor London Breed appointed San Francisco Police Department Director of Communications Matt Dorsey to replace former District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney, who joined the state Assembly last week. 

The appointment comes only four days after the Board of Supervisors’ Government Audit and Oversight Committee questioned SFPD and the mayor’s office on their strategic communications with the media.

District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston voiced his concern on what he called,“an orchestrated and constant narrative on crime, policing, public safety that encourages increased police funding, increased policing, increases in budget at every opportunity.” 

Dorsey, the head of the SFPD media relations unit at the time of the hearing, has never held public office before.

“In knowing (Dorsey) for so many years, what I appreciate is his willingness to build bridges, work together, make the hard decisions and focus on the work that’s important to San Franciscans,” Breed said. 

Breed’s appointment of Dorsey gained criticism due to concerns about creating an ally for herself on the Board of Supervisors. This appointment may bring tension to the upcoming November election with Honey Mahogany, Haney’s preferred successor and former chief of staff, who plans to run against Dorsey. 

