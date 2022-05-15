Xpress Yourself: What do SF State students do to care for their mental health?

With another semester coming to an end, SF State students reflect upon the anxiety and stress that follows studying for finals and trying to pass their classes. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Xpress asked SF State students what they do to take care of their mental health.

Transcript:

Val Rodriguez, 00:21: I spend a lot of time outside, I like going to the beach, like journaling and writing poems.

Blue Weinstock, 00:27: I think it’s really important to just kind of know when to take a day for yourself. And just spend the day doing things that make you happy, whether that’s like being out in nature or just getting cozy under like blankets. For me, it’s both. So you know, just like finding those little things.

Amanda Friedman, 00:42: I like to unwind just like watch my favorite show, have my favorite snack, do that kind of thing.

Chloe Ettinger, 0:48: To take care of my mental health I like to sit down and draw these cute little stickers and then I’ll actually make the stickers. I think it’s a good way to unwind and let the creativity flow.

Pippa Kearns, 1:01: I try and stay on top of my uni work to not stress and then spend about an hour outside of the day.

Sedale Salera, 1:09: I do a lot of things to take care of my mental health. I do a lot of reading, I do a lot of long walks on the pavement.

Nohemi Romero, 1:15: So normally, I do like meditations. I started to do like the last couple weeks, I started to do meditations during the night so I can sleep.