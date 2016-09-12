SF State will introduce a new $3 million cloud-based platform that will link all California State University library databases. In the works since last year, the new United Library Management Service will make it faster and easier for library technicians to move data as well as catalog, monitor and order books by Summer 2017.

“The key outcomes of the ULMS are efficiency, equity, cost savings and enhanced potential for collaboration among CSU libraries,” said Deborah Masters, librarian at the J. Paul Leonard Library.

Masters said the new system, financed by the CSU, will help students and faculty find information faster and easier. Students have expressed interest in an united library database that connects all CSU campuses together.

SF State’s library already uses technology at the library like ILLiad, an electronic system designed to help users request items. “I think it’s a great idea to get access to all CSU libraries.” Psychology major Chris Sanders said. “I already like what CSU provides and ILLiad. I think it’s great.”

According to the CSU, books and videos from all 23 campus libraries will be accessible from smartphones and laptops– including nearly one billion journal articles, dissertations, periodicals, books, audio and video files. The CSU office also said that after all the books and information are digitized it would create free space within all the schools libraries for offices, tutoring centers, and even coffee shops.

Thoreau Lovell, division head of information technology and access services at SF State, said the University is actively working on the system and expects to have it running by the summer of 2017.

“The ULMS will provide a shared 21st century library platform for every CSU student, staff, and faculty on every CSU campus, which will enable them to succeed in their learning, teaching, research, scholarship, and creative activities,” said Assistant Vice Chancellor at CSU Chancellor’s office, Gerry Hanley.

“Ongoing maintenance costs will be funded through campus library budget allocations that have previously paid for individual campus library systems maintenance,” Masters said. “Through repurposed Chancellor’s Office funds previously supporting systems that will be replaced by the Unified Library Management System.”