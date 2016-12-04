SF State student missing after fire destroys “Oakland Ghost Ship” warehouse

On Sunday, an SF State student is still missing who last seen at a warehouse party in Oakland that caught fire on Friday killing 30 people, according to KQED.

Michela Gregory, a child development major, is among the about 100 people who attended a party at the “Oakland Ghost Ship,” an unofficial artist space and venue at 1305 31st Avenue, according to SF Gate.

The three-alarm fire started at about 11:30 p.m. at the music-performance event on East Oakland Fruitvale featuring musician Golden Donna’s 100% Silk West Coast tour, who escaped the fire, according to San Jose Mercury News.

The conditions of the building made it difficult for the partygoers to exit because of furniture, statues and other forms of art and the single staircase to the second floor made of wooden structure, according to the L.A. Times.

Mark Hoffmann, Oakland fire department deputy chief, told Reuters that about a dozen people survived the fire. It is not clear whether electrical malfunction or candles were the cause of the fire and the building had no sprinklers.

Family and friends started sharing information and pictures of their loved one who attended the party hoping to get information about their loved ones’ whereabouts.

Gregory, a special education student at SF State according to her Facebook account, attended the party with her boyfriend, Alex Vega, who is also missing.

Three UC Berkeley students are also missing: Griffin Madden, Jenny Morris and Vanessa Plotkin, as well as UC Berkeley alumnus David T. Cline, according to The Daily Californian, UC Berkeley school newspaper.

“I’m hoping for a miracle,” said David Gregory, Michela’s father to SF Gate.

Kimberly Gregory, Michela’s mother, posted a picture of her daughter and boyfriend on her Facebook account and invited friends keep praying for her daughter’s fate using the Hashtags #bringmichelahomesafe and #michelagregory.

The Oakland Fire Department expects the death toll to rise as they work through the scorched wreckage.

Oakland police urged those concerned about missing people to call the Alameda County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Bureau at 510-382-3000.