Fire in Parkmerced displaces two

Two people are displaced after a fire caused damage to an apartment complex at 125 Cambon Drive on Friday evening, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. SFFD tweeted that the fire was contained within 30 minutes with no injuries reported.

Jason Ramirez, an SF State psychology student who lives in the apartment next door to where the fire occurred, believes it was caused by incense left burning when the residents left.

Although he does not know their names, Ramirez said that the residents of the damaged unit are SF State students. Ramirez was in the building at the time of the fire.

“I was downstairs and then the elevator started not working so we had to take the stairs up. And then when we got up there was black smoke on the whole floor,” Ramirez said. “We went to check our room to see if anyone was there but it was filled with smoke. We called our roommates and they were already downstairs.”

Ramirez and his roommate, Jazmine Nava, escaped the 12-story building through the fire escape staircase, stopping at other floors to warn residents on their way down. According to Ramirez, most fire alarms that go off in the building are pranks or fire drills.

SFFD had not released any additional information at the time of this publication, but did tweet that Red Cross is assisting the two displaced residents.

Ramirez and Nava are still staying in their room next door to where the fire occurred.

“There’s black ash all over the floor,” Nava said. “It’s all burnt.”