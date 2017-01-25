Day 6 in Trumpland

It was a busy day for the new president as he began implementing changes that would be felt for many years to come.

Immigration, border security and the wall:



President Trump authorized the immediate planning and future construction of the “wall with a big, very beautiful door” along the southern border of the U.S., and clarified that it will be American taxpayers footing the bill for what some estimate will cost nearly $25 billion. Sticking to his assertion that Mexico will reimburse the American government, he hopes to convince our neighbors to the south that it behooves both countries to curb illegal immigration. The wall is accompanied by the hiring of an additional 5,000 border patrol agents and 10,000 immigration officers. He’ll also be cutting off federal assistance to “sanctuary cities” unless they comply with the government’s efforts to identify and deport illegal immigrants.

In addition, the new president made moves to ban Syrian refugees from entering the U.S. until further notice.



As of this time, there are still no plans to build a wall between the U.S. and Canada.