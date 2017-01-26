Day 7 in Trumpland

Voter fraud:

Thursday began with the anticipation of a press conference to address the president’s recent obsession with voter fraud. Initial reports indicated that he would sign a directive ordering an investigation into what he believes could be up to 5 million fraudulent ballots cast for Hillary Clinton.

Despite the hesitance of many in his own party to continue this conversation, Trump has recently doubled down on his concern for voter tampering by illegal immigrants, people registered in two states and those using names of the dead. Noteworthy: past claims of widespread voter fraud have been largely debunked.

Due to his overly busy schedule chumming up to British Prime Minister Theresa May, it was announced that he’ll be pushing that item to his business on Friday or Saturday. So it looks like we’ll have to wait and see if the president follows through with the order.

Side note: Trump’s schedule will be a bit lighter next week now that Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has cancelled their previously scheduled meeting. Apparently, Mexico is a bit put off by his Wednesday executive order to proceed with the wall between the two countries.