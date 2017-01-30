Gator men take on 40th Annual California Collegiate Wrestling Open TOPICS:Gator Wresting Thomas Turcol gets a hold on Cal Poly’s Killian Vender during the 40th Annual California Collegiate Wrestling Open on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at SF State in San Francisco, Calif.. Turcol won the match 6-4. (Mason Rockfellow/Xpress) Posted By: Mason Rockfellow January 30, 2017 This slideshow requires JavaScript. Share this:EmailFacebookTwitterGoogleMoreRedditTumblrPinterestLinkedIn
Be the first to comment on "Gator men take on 40th Annual California Collegiate Wrestling Open"