SF State graduate student identified as Treasure Island homicide victim

The victim of a homicide on Treasure Island Wednesday has been identified as an SF State graduate student.

He was identified by the medical examiner Friday, weeks before accepting his master’s degree, SFGate reported.

Although initially identified as Guo Yuchuan, his professors knew him as Yuchuan Guo, according to the same report.

Treasure Island Development Authority Director Robert Beck wrote via a Nextdoor post that he had limited information on the investigation but the San Francisco Police Department had told him the crime occurred in the victim’s home between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

“I’ve directed Admiral Security to add an additional person around the clock and conduct additional patrols in the residential neighborhood,” wrote Beck. “SFPD, of course, has additional personnel on site in conjunction with the investigation.”

Guo, who moved from China, has been studying international relations at SF State for the past two years and was newly married, Amy Skonieczny, international relations associate professor, told SFGate.

This is San Francisco’s 22 homicide this year according to a story by KTVU.

No arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information regarding the case SFPD encourages people to contact the tip line at (415) 575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.

SF State administration has yet to release a statement as of the time of this publication.