The Jose & Ivan Show: Episode 1 (Sports culture through the eyes of two college guys)

The Jose & Ivan Show, a podcast about San Francisco State University’s sports, some news and other topics that may arise. Created by Golden Gate Xpress reporters Jose Jimenez from the Bay Area and Ivan Corona from Southern California, both will occasionally fight over which part of California is best. Sports being both their passion, get to know what is new on The Jose & Ivan Show.

In this week’s episode, Jose and Ivan dive in into the Men’s and Women’s soccer season. It also touches on the other Fall sports going on at SF State and ends by giving their thoughts on Trump’s comments about the NFL and how the athletes reacted.

Audio intro and outro: Deadly Combo (ft. C-DOC) – We Won’t Stop

Recorded on Sept. 25.