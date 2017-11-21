Warped feelings about The Warped Tour

When I read the statement the founder of The Vans Warped Tour published, a piece of my teenage heart died.

“With many mixed feelings, I am here to announce that the last full cross country run of The Vans Warped Tour will take place in 2018,” the words displayed on the tour’s website.

Without this tour, music fans of the pop-punk, emo scene community will be forever changed.

Since its founding in 1995, The Vans Warped Tour has been a staple to many music lovers’ summers, including seven of my own.

When I read the statement from Kevin Lyman, the founder of The Vans Warped Tour, I couldn’t help but recall the times from the past few years in early November, when I would wait every week for announcements from bands I looked forward to. I couldn’t help but think of the sunburn souvenirs I couldn’t avoid, singing along to my favorite bands to the point of losing my voice and the inevitable ringing in my ears at the end of the day.

It was my favorite day of the year.

Fellow SF State student, Clara Cunradi, felt melancholic about the cancellation of future tours.

“Warped Tour is a nostalgic music event that I have such good memories from and knowing it’ll never happen again is really depressing,” said Cunradi.

According to an interview with Time, Lyman attributes the closing of the tour to being tired and not having any fun these past couple years. Although I am thankful for his hard work to maintain the tour all these years, is being tired enough of a reason to shut down the whole tour?

Through the thousands of people this tour has employed, I believe if Lyman truly thought of the many fans who have constantly supported this scene, he could have given them the opportunity to take the reigns and the tour could have lived on for many more years.

Lyman’s statement, although announcing there will be no cross-country tour come 2019, did give hope to the future and hinted toward plans for a Warped Tour 25th anniversary celebration.

“The enduring spirit of the Vans Warped Tour remains as bright as ever, continuing to inspire creativity and ambition in new and exciting ways as we prepare for a 25th anniversary celebration in 2019,” said the founder.

Although I understand the closing of the tour, it doesn’t stop the inevitable stinging of the community it has created, and I have no doubts that the community will show support for the last tour.

“I truly look forward to seeing as many of you as possible during this final cross country run, and getting to thank you for your support on this wild adventure. Until then, take care and be safe,” read the statement.