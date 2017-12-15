Compensation: Should College Athletes Be Paid?



The debate over whether college athletes deserve to be paid has gained momentum the past few years. It reached one of its most controversial moments in 2015 when Northwestern University’s football team attempted to unionize. The National Labor Relations Board refused to accept or decline the effort, but a statement was made. College athletes were beginning to question their compensation for the demanding student-athlete life. The debate continues to rage as college coaches sign lucrative, multi-million dollar deals. Some of which they leave early from to sign a similar deal elsewhere, with little to no repercussions. Meanwhile, student-athletes face year-long waits for wanting to transfer schools and heavy sanctions for taking benefits.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

LinkedIn



