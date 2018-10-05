San Marcos comes to Cox Stadium after upsetting No. 1 UC San Diego

Women’s soccer hosts the Cal State San Marcos Cougars on Friday, Oct. 5, in a clash of conference opponents that are separated by two points in CCAA standings.

SF State is coming off a win against Cal State Dominguez Hills where a Marriah Perez penalty kick was the deciding factor in the Gators’ 1-0 Sunday victory.

The Gators are tied for fourth place with Cal State LA in the CCAA standings, with each team having 10 points. Cal State San Marcos leapfrogged both teams after an upset win against the No. 1 team in the nation, UC San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 3. This was UC San Diego’s first loss of the season.

“Our back line definitely has their work cut out for them,” said head coach Tracy Hamm about the Cougars. “It will be a game about who finishes their chances.”

Nicki Rucki has been a standout player for the Gators this season. She was named CCAA player of the week for the week of Sept. 17-23 and has not allowed a goal in four of the last six games. She will be the one to watch on Friday’s match at 12:30 p.m.