Women’s basketball takes on winless Monterey Bay

The SF State women’s basketball team will take on Cal State Monterey Bay on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. at the Kelp Bed Gymnasium in Seaside, Calif.

SF State will look to build on their 87-82 victory over Cal State East Bay, which snapped a six-game losing streak.

Senior guard Toni Edwards was sensational in the win, dropping 24 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists. She was also able to get to the free throw line a career-high 18 times.

The Gators will hope to take advantage of the mightily struggling Otters, who have yet to win a game this season, sitting at an 0-18 conference record and a 0-21 overall record.

With a win, the Gators could potentially jump from 9th place in the conference all the way up to 5th, reaching a .500 mark in the conference, plunging them right into the playoff race.

SF State currently sits at 8-9 in CCAA conference play and 9-13 overall with five games remaining in the regular season.