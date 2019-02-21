Wrestling grapples for representation in national tournament

Gator wrestlers grapple for their place on the national stage when they travel to Kearney, Nebraska Saturday, Feb. 23 for the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II Super Region Six Championship.

SF State wrestlers are led by redshirt senior Jordan Gurrola, ranked as high as No. 10 in the country at 133 pounds this year.

“There’s some really tough kids in my weight class,” Gurrola said after the Gators senior night dual meet over the Menlo College on Thursday, Feb. 7.

The top-three in each weight class will advance from the regionals and continue their season in Cleveland, Ohio when the NCAA Division II Championship rolls in.

No Gator wrestler is currently ranked in their weight class and all can be seen as underdogs in their odds on the national podium.

Ranking is not king in wrestling tournaments, SF State head coach Jason Welch said. The No. 10 ranked wrestler in the region has the same chance to advance that the top ranked wrestler does, he said.