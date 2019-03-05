Darkness halts men’s basketball playoff game during campus-wide power outage

During the quarterfinals of the 2018-19 CCAA Men’s Championship, the power to SF State’s main campus went out, leaving the Gators and the visiting Cal State L.A. Golden Eagles in the dark.

The power went out around 8:35 p.m. with SF State leading 50-49 with 9:43 left in the game.

Referees immediately stopped all action on court and proceeded to give a 45-minute deadline to see if power would be restored.

If power wasn’t up and running at 9:15 p.m. the game would be halted due to a rare occurrence of darkness and the game would be resumed at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, according to the referees.

SF State senior center Ryne Williams, still in a playoff mentality, put shots up in the dimly-lit gymnasium, as emergency lights and cellphone flashlights were the only sources of light.

At 9:09 p.m. power was restored to The Swamp and teams were given five minutes to quickly warm up and resume play.

Nearly an hour after the initial power outage, at 9:34 p.m., the power would cycle out once again but return five minutes later at 9:39 p.m. Play was halted for a breif period of time and resumed immediately after the lights came back on.

The Gators are in the midst of hosting a playoff game in their conference championship, where they currently sit as the No. 4 seed.

The semifinals are scheduled for Friday, March 8 and the championship game is set for Saturday, March 9, so it was a priority to get the halted game completed by then and allow the team to rest.