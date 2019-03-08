Seven Gators set to compete for No. 5 SF State in national tournament

Seven SF State athletes are set to compete in this weekend’s NCAA Women’s Indoor Track and Field National Championships on, March 8 and 9.

No. 5 SF State will send Timarya Baynard, Devanique Brown, Bianca Bryant, Alexis Henry, Monisha Lewis, Destiny Mack-Talalemotu and Jazmine Smith to the Robert W. Plaster Center in Pittsburg, Kansas.

Baynard (third appearance), Henry (first appearance), Lewis (first appearance), and Smith (second appearance) will run in 4×400, for which the team owns the top time in the country this year at 3:39.15.

In addition, Baynard, Henry and Smith will run in the 400m; Henry, Lewis and Smith will compete in the 200m; and Brown (first appearance) and Bryant will compete in the 800m.

Brown will compete in the pentathlon. Brown and Lewis will also compete in the 60m hurdles, and Mack-Talamotu (second appearance) will compete in weight throw and shot put.

Here is the full list of of the event times, via SF State Athletics, with all times in CST:

Friday

2:25 p.m. – Weight throw – Mack-Talalemotu

2:30 p.m. – 60m Hurdles (Preliminary) – Lewis

4:00 p.m. – 400m (Preliminary) – Baynard, Henry, Smith

4:40 p.m. – 800m (Preliminary) – Bryant

5:15 p.m. – 200m (Preliminary) – Henry, Lewis, Smith

Saturday

10:00 a.m. – Pentathlon – Brown

2:30 p.m. – Shot Put – Mack-Talalemotu

5:00 p.m. – 60m Hurdles (Final)

6:00 p.m. – 400m (Final)

6:25 p.m. – 800m (Final)

6:45 p.m. – 200m (Final)

7:45 p.m. – 4×400 (Bayard, Henry, Lewis, Smith