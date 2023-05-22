Free museums in San Francisco with your EBT card

Did you know that EBT or MediCal certification can grant you access to San Francisco museums for free or at a reduced cost? All these places listed can get into for free unless posted otherwise. All of these places allow four tickets for single or group admissions. One may get free tickets ahead of time to help avoid lines. Check to see if you qualify for EBT or MediCal at GetCalFresh.org.

The Legion of Honor Museum is located at 100 34th Ave. in Lands End. The hours are Tuesday to Sunday; 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

The de Young Museum is located at 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive in Golden Gate Park. The hours are Tuesday to Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Japanese Tea Garden – San Francisco is located at 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive. The hours during the summer are 9:00 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Last call to be let in is 30 minutes before closing.

California Academy of Sciences: Golden Gate Park, 55 Music Concourse Drive. The hours are Monday to Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The cost of entry is not free but just $3.00. There is also an optional NightLife event every Thursday night for people that are 21 and over.

Conservatory of Flowers: Golden Gate Park, 100 John F Kennedy Drive. The hours are Tuesday to Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Last call to get in is at 4p.m.

Randall Museum: 199 Museum Way. The hours are Tuesday to Saturday,10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

GLBT Historical Society of America: 4127 18th Street. The hours are Wednesday to Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Museum of the Eye: 645 Beach Street. The hours are Wednesday to Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco: 750 Kearny St.t, 3rd Floor. The hours are Wednesday to Sunday: 11a.m. to 4p.m.

San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA): 151 Third Street. The hours are: Monday: 10a.m. to 5 p.m.;Thursday: 1p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday to Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.