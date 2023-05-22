An exterior shot of the De Young Museum located in San Francisco, Calif., during the Tutankhamun exhibit in 2009. (Courtesy of Mark Miller)
An exterior shot of the De Young Museum located in San Francisco, Calif., during the Tutankhamun exhibit in 2009. (Courtesy of Mark Miller)

Free museums in San Francisco with your EBT card

EBT has many benefits including free entry to some museums in San Francisco.

Chris Myers, Staff Photographer

May 22, 2023

Did you know that EBT or MediCal certification can grant you access to San Francisco museums for free or at a reduced cost? All these places listed can get into for free unless posted otherwise. All of these places allow four tickets for single or group admissions. One may get free tickets ahead of time to help avoid lines. Check to see if you qualify for EBT or MediCal at GetCalFresh.org. 

 

 

 

  1. The Legion of Honor Museum is located at 100 34th Ave. in Lands End. The hours are Tuesday to Sunday; 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.
  2. The de Young Museum is located at 50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive in Golden Gate Park. The hours are Tuesday to Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.
  3. Japanese Tea Garden – San Francisco is located at 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive. The hours during the summer are 9:00 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Last call to be let in is 30 minutes before closing.
  4. California Academy of Sciences: Golden Gate Park, 55 Music Concourse Drive. The hours are Monday to Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The cost of entry is not free but just $3.00. There is also an optional NightLife event every Thursday night for people that are 21 and over.
  5. Conservatory of Flowers: Golden Gate Park, 100 John F Kennedy Drive. The hours are Tuesday to Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Last call to get in is at 4p.m.
  6. Randall Museum: 199 Museum Way. The hours are Tuesday to Saturday,10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 
  7. GLBT Historical Society of America: 4127 18th Street. The hours are Wednesday to Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 
  8. Museum of the Eye: 645 Beach Street. The hours are Wednesday to Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.  
  9. Chinese Culture Center of San Francisco: 750 Kearny St.t, 3rd Floor. The hours are Wednesday to Sunday: 11a.m. to 4p.m.
  10. San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA): 151 Third Street. The hours are: Monday: 10a.m. to 5 p.m.;Thursday: 1p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday to Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  11. Exploratorium: Pier 15, Embarcadero on Green Street. The hours are Wednesday to Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Chris Myers
Chris Myers, Staff Photographer
Chris Myers (he/him) is a photographer for Golden Gate Xpress. He is a photojournalism major with a minor in buisness administration. Currently based out of San Francisco and his current hobbies consists of snowboarding, golf and softball. He is really appreciative of the hundreds of inches of snow that the Sierra Nevada has recieved this Winter.

Multimedia

A bee lands on a flower at the site of one of Dirk Kiehne’s beehives in Menlo Park, Calif., on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Adriana Hernandez/ Golden Gate Xpress)
More honey more problems
Gaming Gators gather for game nights every Monday on campus as a way to socialize and play attendees’ favorite games. (Graphic by Tatyana Ekmekjian/Golden Gate Xpress)
Q&A with the Gaming Gators
Ricardo Sanchez uses a clapper on the set of Duende inside SF State’s Dream Resource Center on Monday, March 20, 2023. (D’Angelo Hernandez / Golden Gate Xpress)
Representation in storytelling
A Monterey cypress tree fell on an SF State vehicle near Thornton Hall on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Aaron Levy-Wolins/Golden Gate Xpress)
Between the Issues: Mid Semester Check In
Bike messengers have operated for nearly 45 years on the streets of San Francisco. The community has been able to evolve to satisfy different demands as technology advances at a very quick pace in the Bay Area. (Illustration by Oscar Palma/Golden Gate Xpress).
San Franscisco bike messengers thrive despite operating in the tech capital of the world

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2023 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *