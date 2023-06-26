New Hot Pot restaurant opens its door at SF State’s Manzanita Square

Mumu Hot Pot opened its doors for business on April 1, becoming the first restaurant to occupy one of the various business lots underneath the Manzanita Square housing building.

The idea of hot pot is meant to be a shared experience, according to Pak Chin, one of the general managers at Mumu Hot Pot.

“Hot Pot is kind of like a way of gathering, so in China, when we have a party and we have hot pot to celebrate because it just takes away the awkwardness when you first meet somebody,” Chin said.

The dining hot pot experience often involves large parties gathered around a boiling broth. Diners dip various vegetables and thinly sliced meats into the soup, which cooks the ingredients and is usually paired with dipping sauces.

Students have already been taking advantage of the restaurant’s location, which is only across the street from the main campus entrance on 19th Avenue.

Maelynn Le, a recent San Francisco State University alum and popular Instagram food critic known as the.saxophone.foodie, said she was initially drawn to the restaurant because of its proximity to the university.

“The staff was very friendly, and I love the service,” Le said. “The meats were really great quality, and I think it’s really great for college students to enjoy.”

Mumu Hot Pot is a chain local to the Bay Area with three locations in the East Bay. Chin explained that they chose the SF location for Mumu Hot Pot because of how close it is to students and, most importantly, because of the surrounding area’s diverse demographic. Chin also stated they would open a Mumu’s Tea restaurant in the lot next door.

“We want to bring hot pot to everyone in the world,” Chin said. “This is why we chose this location because we definitely see a lot of different races here.”

Sarah Shahbazian, a student at SFSU, said she enjoyed the restaurant’s atmosphere, stating it was super friendly, helpful and clean. However, she worries about the cost of eating there regularly.

“As far as hot pot goes, it usually ranges high, but this restaurant would be great for a special occasion,” Shahbazian said. “The price range is definitely not something that is affordable for day-to-day meals, though.”

Mumu Hot Pot plans to address this concern with their cooking plans.

“We actually are designing a lunch menu specifically for the SF State students,” Chin said. “But we haven’t gotten it launched yet…maybe in the next month or so.”