For students staying on campus during the summer, there may be a curiosity about how to make the most of their time beyond attending classes and working.

This summer, San Francisco will have many concerts, shows and outdoor events for celebrations such as three-day festivals to concerts of popular K-Pop groups. Here’s a list of five upcoming concerts you could attend from now until the end of the summer.

Diplo – Saturday, July 15

Location: The Great Northern

Time: 3 p.m.

Price: $49.50

Diplo is one of the biggest DJs in the world and will be performing at the Great Northern on July 15. He is known for producing some of the most popular pop songs such as “Where Are Ü Now” featuring Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa’s “Electricity,” and more.

The Great Northern is an industrial performance venue located in Potrero Hill next to the Mission District which is close to downtown. From the campus, one can access transportation options by taking the M-train and connecting to either the 19 or 22 bus routes.

General admission tickets for the event can be purchased through this link.

Don Toliver – Sunday, July 16

Location: Masonic Auditorium

Time: 8 p.m.

Price: $215

Houston-native rapper Don Toliver will be performing at the Masonic Auditorium as part of his Thee Love Sick Tour on July 16. He is part of Travis Scott’s label, Cactus Jack Records, and has performed on some of rap’s biggest songs in recent years such as “CAN’T SAY” by Travis Scott, “Cardigan” and “Can’t Feel My Legs.”

The Masonic Auditorium is located in Lower Nob Hill close to Chinatown. One can reach the destination from the campus by taking the M-train and connecting to the 27 bus.

Floor general admission tickets for the show can be purchased here.

Outside Lands Festival – Friday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13

Location: Golden Gate Park

Time: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Price: $199 per day

Outside Lands Festival returns to San Francisco for the 15th time and will feature some of the world’s best musicians. Artists performing at the 3-day weekend include Kendrick Lamar, ODESZA, Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, the 1975 and more.

The festival will take place at Golden Gate Park, and individuals can conveniently reach the park by taking either the 28 or 29 bus directly from the campus.

Single day general admission tickets can be purchased on Outside Lands’ website.

Stern Grove Festival – Sunday, August 20 (Shows every Sunday from July 16 through August 20)

Location: Stern Grove

Time: 12 p.m.

Price: Free

Alternative rock and Grammy award-winning band the Flaming Lips is performing at the Stern Grove Festival on August 20. Alan Palomo aka Neon Indian and DJ FOODCOURT will also be performing at the show.

Trey Hicks, from Stern Grove Festival’s communication team, said that the Stern Grove Festival this summer has almost been at max capacity every weekend.



“Capacity at the Grove is just under 10,000, and each week this summer we are seeing nearly sold-out crowds,” Hicks said.

Stern Grove is conveniently located near the campus, with a short walking distance of 0.8 miles to reach the concert venue.

Stern Grove Festival is free for people to attend and requires people to reserve tickets prior to the event. Online reservations for the show begin on July 20 at 2 p.m. via Eventbrite, you can get tickets here.

BLACKPINK – Tuesday, August 22

Location: Oracle Park

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Price: $375

BLACKPINK is one of the biggest K-Pop groups in the world and will be performing at the Oracle Park Stadium as part of their BORNPINK World Tour.

The concert is being held at Oracle Park which is the home stadium of the SF Giants. From the campus, one can easily reach the stadium by taking the M-train and then making a connection to the N line.

Pit floor tickets can be purchased through the SF Giants’ website.