Transamerica Pyramid reopens to the public with new renovations

Beneath a canopy of redwoods, people gathered and chatted as they waited in anticipation for the reopening ceremony of the Transamerica Pyramid. Eventgoers were dressed in fancy clothes and shiny jewelry as they stood in the newly renovated outdoor space of the tower.

The crowd quietly took their seats as a string quartet walked onto the stage, going straight into a classical piece. At last, the public finally got to see what had been going on inside one of San Francisco’s most iconic buildings.

In 2020, real estate developer Michael Shvo bought the Transamerica Pyramid for $650 million two months before the COVID-19 pandemic. Four years later, Shvo put together a grand opening showing off some of the new refurbishments to the pyramid, including a new outdoor space filled with sculptures from the French artists François-Xaiver Lalanne and Claude Lalanne scattered throughout.

Additionally, more retail areas were added on the bottom floor, as well as large-scale changes to the 26th and 27th floors with spaces for tenants to lounge or work out in. Other new additions include big conference rooms, private lounge areas with views of the city, a coffee bar and a large private gym that has a class studio and weight room.

A view of the Transamerica Pyramid during the unveiling of its renovations.

A time capsule that was buried during the building’s construction was rediscovered during the renovation and opened. Among its contents are film recordings and maps.

The Kronos Quartet opened the event by playing “Tusen Tankar.”

A new tenant lounge with a view of Coit Tower was constructed.

Sunlight shines through the windows of a hallway that leads to new conference rooms on the 27th floor.

PENT Luxury Fitness equipment in the new gym.

A Les Lalanne sculpture is one of many new additions around the Transamerica Pyramid.