The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
A banner saying “Strike” lays on the grass during a CSU faculty union strike practice rally. SFSU students and faculty exercise their right to protest against the tuition hikes and faculty cuts on Wed, Oct. 11, 2023 at SFSU on the Quad. (Kayla Williams / Contributor to Golden Gate Xpress)
Anti-Union postcards target SFSU Faculty
SFSU students and faculty gathered in a practice rally at SFSUs Quad on Wed, Oct. 11, 2023. (Kayla Williams/ Special for Golden Gate Xpress)
CFA rally against tuition increase and working conditions
Nyla Sanders grabs some food during Black Residents United in Housings Guess whos Back event in the Cesar Chavez building on Thu, Oct. 5, 2023. (Bryan Chavez / Golden Gate Xpress)
Black Residents United in Housing discuss issues concerning the Black student population
Sean Sliger leads the student workers rally back to Malcolm X Plaza after protesting in front of the administration building on Sept. 21, 2023. (Andrew Fogel/Golden Gate Xpress)
Student Academic Workers set on a tentative agreement with CSU
Student Sergio Cisneros plays billiards at the Rack-n-Cue in the Cesar Chavez Building on Sept. 5, 2023. (Ryosuke Kojima/Golden Gate Xpress)
Rack-N-Cue Games Room helps build community while partaking in activities
An illustration demonstrating how a healthy lifestyle is a key component of addiction recovery. (Daniella Martinez / Contributor to Golden Gate Xpress)
Exploring different paths to recovery: Students reflect on their substance use
A customer taking a look at Kylie Choi’s handmade jewelry at the Fall Queer Art Faire in San Francisco, California on Sept. 24, 2023. (Ryosuke Kojima/Golden Gate Xpress).
SFSU student expresses themselves through handmade jewelry from reused materials
A silhouette in an auditorium of someone choosing to watch either Barbie or Oppenheimer. (Chris Myers / Golden Gate Xpress)
Barbie vs. Oppenheimer
Lupe Fiasco, rapper and producer, performs on stage at the 12th Annual Rhythms Music Festival in the Annex 1 building at SF State on Saturday, May 13, 2023. (David Jones / Golden Gate Xpress)
Lupe Fiasco headlines 12th Annual Rhythms Music Festival
One of the two guitarists for KJM, the band who won the Battle of the Bands competition, performs for a crowd of around 50 within the Depot at the Cesar Chavez Student Center on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Daniel Hernandez/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Bands compete for a chance to perform at Rhythms Fest
The Chomp: A sit down with SF State wrestler Kweli Hernandez-Maitre
The Chomp: A sit down with SF State wrestler Kweli Hernandez-Maitre
Gator Talk: An outfit that builds community
Gator Talk: An outfit that builds community
The Chomp: Two time intramural champion Adeboye Adeyemi reflects on his journey
The Chomp: Two time intramural champion Adeboye Adeyemi reflects on his journey
An exterior shot of the De Young Museum located in San Francisco, Calif., during the Tutankhamun exhibit in 2009. (Courtesy of Mark Miller)
Free museums in San Francisco with your EBT card
A bee lands on a flower at the site of one of Dirk Kiehne’s beehives in Menlo Park, Calif., on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Adriana Hernandez/ Golden Gate Xpress)
More honey more problems
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

Black Residents United in Housing discuss issues concerning the Black student population

BRUH wishes to promote community engagement by incorporating students from different cultures
Byline photo of Bryan Chavez
Bryan Chavez, Staff ReporterOctober 11, 2023
Nyla+Sanders+grabs+some+food+during+Black+Residents+United+in+Housings+Guess+whos+Back+event+in+the+Cesar+Chavez+building+on+Thu%2C+Oct.+5%2C+2023.+%28Bryan+Chavez+%2F+Golden+Gate+Xpress%29%0A
Bryan Chavez
Nyla Sanders grabs some food during Black Residents United in Housing’s “Guess who’s Back” event in the Cesar Chavez building on Thu, Oct. 5, 2023. (Bryan Chavez / Golden Gate Xpress)

Mercedes McDonald, a first-year student from Kanakee, Illinois, wanted a place to settle down. McDonald has tried –– unsuccessfully –– living in various locations, but has yet to experience the comfortability that San Francisco State University has offered her.

McDonald stated that she began to feel at ease in San Francisco during an event on Thursday called “Guess Who’s Back,” organized by the Black Residents United in Housing in the Cesar Chavez building. The purpose of the gathering was to explore community engagement as well as methods to support the Black community at SFSU.

“I’m still in the process of building my community and it’s a bit slow because I came here not knowing anyone,” McDonald said. “But I have no doubts I’ll find my people and find where I fit in in no time.”

Originally BRUH was meant to help Black students with housing. It was previously under the Residential Housing Association, which branched off in 2022.

Now, with more flexibility BRUH can focus on mental health, housing and building a community with all students.

Ibory Moore, the president of BRUH, stated that one of the biggest issues the organization faces is the lack of necessary funding that is disbursed from Associated Students.

“I definitely feel like low funding is a big issue for student organizations in general, but especially for Black student organizations,” Moore said. “I feel like there’s a detachment between faculty, staff and residents in the Black community.”

Moore also suggested that there needs to be more Black representation amongst faculty, administration and the AS Board of Directors.

Students converse with each other during Black Residents United in Housing’s “Guess Who’s Back” event on Thu, Oct. 5, 2023. (Bryan Chavez / Golden Gate Xpress)
Bryan Chavez 

“I feel that they [the board] need to sit and actually talk with Black student organizations and understand why all of the funding and money shouldn’t just be in the hands of one student organization,” Moore said.

Moore plans to graduate in the spring and wishes to leave BRUH in good hands as an organization that is open to all students.

“We create a safe space for people who aren’t Black,” Moore said. “A lot of people are curious or they want to learn but they don’t feel welcomed like they can be there and so another thing that separates us from predominantly Black organizations is that we are open to everyone.”

Moore wishes to collaborate with other ethnic student organizations because she believes it’s important to include all cultures in discussions in order to learn from one another.

“Yes, we are an all Black community, but we’re also big in numbers,” Moore said. “Why can’t we make allies with the Latinx, Asian, Polynesian, Muslim or Native American community? We want to tap in with everyone so people feel like you have a voice here.”

Moore and the other board members of BRUH held an open panel discussion about getting more Black student engagement on campus.

Some topics of discussion included Black love, open mics and karaoke nights featuring classic songs created by Black artists.

During the discussion, Daniel Roberson, a first-year student from Los Angeles, mentioned he wanted to have a discussion regarding Black representation in media and film.

Roberson was a child actor and claims to have been one of the babies featured in the first episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

“It’s been negative like some of the first Black characters on screen were slaves, bad guys or they were dry,” Roberson said. “It’s a very long history of oppression and negativity towards Black people in popular culture and in general media.”

Roberson said his desire to go to SFSU was because of the culture and history of Black student groups on campus and he emphasized that while there has been a change in Black representation as of recently, the process of developing compelling story arcs still requires more time.

“It’s been having a positive shift because we’ve been having more Black creators,” Roberson said. “We have more people in Hollywood allowing more Black representation and more Black voices are being heard.”

BRUH will host more events later this semester to promote community engagement such as Family Link Up on Oct. 28, BRUH’s Hallows-Eve on Oct. 30 and their third annual Soulsgiving on Nov. 22.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
SFSU students and faculty gathered in a practice rally at SFSUs Quad on Wed, Oct. 11, 2023. (Kayla Williams/ Special for Golden Gate Xpress)
CFA rally against tuition increase and working conditions
Sean Sliger leads the student workers rally back to Malcolm X Plaza after protesting in front of the administration building on Sept. 21, 2023. (Andrew Fogel/Golden Gate Xpress)
Student Academic Workers set on a tentative agreement with CSU
Student Sergio Cisneros plays billiards at the Rack-n-Cue in the Cesar Chavez Building on Sept. 5, 2023. (Ryosuke Kojima/Golden Gate Xpress)
Rack-N-Cue Games Room helps build community while partaking in activities
About the Contributor
Bryan Chavez, Staff Reporter
Bryan Chavez (he/him) is a reporter for SF State’s Golden Gate Xpress. He is a senior pursuing a major in Journalism with a minor in Sociology. As a lifelong resident of the Bay Area, Bryan aspires to become a beat writer for the Golden State Warriors or any other major league sports team in the region. Beyond his journalistic pursuits, he enjoys engaging in hobbies such as hiking, painting, and building with Legos during his free time.

Golden Gate Xpress

The Student News Site of San Francisco State University
© 2023 Golden Gate Xpress, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *