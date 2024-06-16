SFSU shuttle service will be discontinued in the fall

San Francisco State University Parking and Transportation will not resume the SFSU shuttle service between the Daly City BART station and campus in the fall.

According to an email sent by Parking and Transportation Services, ridership of the free shuttle from the BART station to and from campus has decreased by 80% since before the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to conversations about discontinuing the service last year.

SFSU’s shuttle program began in 1989 and is fully funded by Parking and Transportation. The service costs nearly $800,000 per year and will exceed $1 million within the next year or two, according to the email.

“Given the reduced revenues from parking permits and fees, the annual cost of operating the free shuttle was unsustainable,” said Kent Bravo, media relations specialist, in an email to Golden Gate Xpress.

Parking and Transportation also stated in the email that they have partnered with Muni to ensure that timely service exists between Daly City BART station and campus.

“University administration conducted a thorough evaluation into the collaboration with Muni in 2023-24,” said Joy Manaois, SFSU Director of Operations and Finance, in an email statement to Golden Gate Xpress. “At the conclusion of that process in the spring it was determined that Muni’s bus service between Daly City BART station and the campus is sufficient, rendering the shuttle service redundant.”

Funds saved from discontinuing the shuttle service “will be used towards exploring the implementation of ride-share, e-bikes, e-scooters, and bike-sharing programs and partnering with services like Lyft, Uber, Lime, Spin, Bay Wheels, or local bike-sharing programs to offer discounted rates for students to encourage sustainable transportation practices,” the email stated.

Currently, the GatorPass program allows SFSU students to access public transit at a discounted cost. A recent Alternative Consultation process approved by the Student Fee Advisory Committee, recommended the approval of expanding the program by extending Clipper BayPass benefits to all students and reducing the GatorPass fee to $130 per semester.

According to Bravo, the expansion initiative’s approval is expected shortly.

“Access to public transportation continues to be essential for SF State’s students, faculty, and staff,” said Manaois. “Students will continue to have free access to public transit through the GatorPass, and faculty and staff can continue using pre-tax transit benefits for Muni 28 and 28R bus services.”