The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
A map of the 4.1 magnitude earthquake centered near Isleton, CA, on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023 (Courtesy of Google Pixel 8 Pro alert).
‘Earthquake detected! Drop, Cover, Hold On. Protect Yourself:’ what to know about recent quake alert
SFSUs student enrollment has continuously decreased, which will affect the number of classes and faculty that will be implemented in the upcoming semesters. (Graphic illustration by Michaela Mateo / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State enrollment drops to numbers not seen in 45 years
Attendees look at the mural while Yazmin Madriz tells them the deeper meaning that the mural has, Oct. 13, 2023. (Samantha Morales/Golden Gate Xpress)
Project Rebound celebrates sixth annual mural celebration with opening of Pelican Bay Art Exhibit
Students fill out their name tags that include their pronouns and one of three colors during Associated Students Queer and Trans Resource Center’s Speed Dating & Friend Making event in the Rigoberta Menchú Hall on Thu, Oct. 12, 2023. Each color indicated what type of connection each participant was seeking, with blue seeking friendship, red seeking a date or romance and purple seeking a hookup. (Bryan Chavez/ Golden Gate Xpress)
QTRC hosts speed dating and friend making in celebration of coming out day
Daniel Capulin Bautista, a mechanical engineering major, Jonah Lau, a computer engineering and Kseniya Khamushkina, a cinema major, experienced a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Cal OES earthquake simulator outside of the student services building on Oct. 12, 2023. (Matthew Ali/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Governor’s office simulates earthquakes for SFSU students
Professor of Persian Studies and the founder and director of the Persian Studies Minor program, Mitra Ara, poses for a photo in front of the Persian Center at San Francisco State University on Oct. 17, 2023 (Tam Vu / Golden Gate Xpress)
The Persian Center creates community on campus
An illustration demonstrating how a healthy lifestyle is a key component of addiction recovery. (Daniella Martinez / Contributor to Golden Gate Xpress)
Exploring different paths to recovery: Students reflect on their substance use
A customer taking a look at Kylie Choi’s handmade jewelry at the Fall Queer Art Faire in San Francisco, California on Sept. 24, 2023. (Ryosuke Kojima/Golden Gate Xpress).
SFSU student expresses themselves through handmade jewelry from reused materials
A silhouette in an auditorium of someone choosing to watch either Barbie or Oppenheimer. (Chris Myers / Golden Gate Xpress)
Barbie vs. Oppenheimer
Lupe Fiasco, rapper and producer, performs on stage at the 12th Annual Rhythms Music Festival in the Annex 1 building at SF State on Saturday, May 13, 2023. (David Jones / Golden Gate Xpress)
Lupe Fiasco headlines 12th Annual Rhythms Music Festival
The Chomp: A sit down with SF State wrestler Kweli Hernandez-Maitre
The Chomp: A sit down with SF State wrestler Kweli Hernandez-Maitre
Gator Talk: An outfit that builds community
Gator Talk: An outfit that builds community
The Chomp: Two time intramural champion Adeboye Adeyemi reflects on his journey
The Chomp: Two time intramural champion Adeboye Adeyemi reflects on his journey
An exterior shot of the De Young Museum located in San Francisco, Calif., during the Tutankhamun exhibit in 2009. (Courtesy of Mark Miller)
Free museums in San Francisco with your EBT card
A bee lands on a flower at the site of one of Dirk Kiehne’s beehives in Menlo Park, Calif., on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Adriana Hernandez/ Golden Gate Xpress)
More honey more problems
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

SF State enrollment drops to numbers not seen in 45 years

Spring schedule is set to see fewer classes available
Byline photo of Stephanie King
Stephanie King, Staff ReporterOctober 16, 2023
SFSUs+student+enrollment+has+continuously+decreased%2C+which+will+affect+the+number+of+classes+and+faculty+that+will+be+implemented+in+the+upcoming+semesters.+%28Graphic+illustration+by+Michaela+Mateo+%2F+Golden+Gate+Xpress%29
Michaela Mateo
SFSU’s student enrollment has continuously decreased, which will affect the number of classes and faculty that will be implemented in the upcoming semesters. (Graphic illustration by Michaela Mateo / Golden Gate Xpress)

The final census reveals San Francisco State University’s enrollment dropped to numbers not seen since 1979, leaving students worried about graduating on time as college deans are instructed to cut classes starting next semester.

“I’m worried about my major being impacted due to the amount of staff available as well as the amount of classes [offered],” said Justine Bulaong, a visual communication design major.

The total headcount this fall is 23,700 students, according to Sutee Sujitparapitaya, associate provost at SFSU’s Institutional Research. Sujitparapitaya said the last time the school’s enrollment was this low was in the fall of 1979, when the headcount was 23,545.

Department chairs across campus are being asked to reduce the number of classes they offer to reflect the lower enrollment.

“We cut about 18-20% of our course offerings for the spring,” said Matt Lee, the chair of the kinesiology department. “That was the direction given from our college office.”

While overall enrollment is down, some departments are witnessing steady or even increased enrollment.

Liz Brown, the department chair of criminal justice, had to cut courses despite the department having strong enrollment.

“I cut a total of 11 sections compared to last spring,” Brown said. “Nine of these were required courses in our major.”

Enrollment has been around 29,000 since 2022, according to data from SFSU’s Institutional Research. Enrollment dropped slightly to 27,075 in the fall of 2020, leaving today’s number over 12% lower since then.

Bulaong already has difficulty enrolling in the classes she needs for her minor in studio arts and has concerns it will get worse.

“When it came to picking my minor classes, they would get full instantly,” Bulaong said. “I had to be in waitlist for a few weeks, and I never got in the class.”

In a letter sent to all faculty and staff on Oct. 5, University Provost Amy Sueyoshi reiterated the loss in revenue over the years that has left SFSU facing a $16.5 million deficit.

“As we plan for spring 2024, we are feeling particular pain since we have not been making needed incremental adjustments over the past ten years,” Sueyoshi wrote. “We are asking departments to first schedule only the classes they need to keep students on track towards graduation in order to avoid scheduling too many classes for the current number of students.”

Kinesiology is another department that isn’t seeing decreased enrollment in their classes.

“Our enrollment is actually increasing,” Lee said. “We came off of impaction this semester, and the number of kinesiology majors has gone up by over 100 students already.”

Still, though, Lee was asked to decrease the classes offered.

Lee also took careful consideration and said most of the courses cut were general education or electives.

“All of the required courses needed for graduation are on the schedule,” Lee said.

Department chairs are still doing their best to keep students’ success at the forefront of their planning.

“I watch enrollment every day during registration, and if my calculations are wrong and students need additional sections, we will build them then and offer them,” Brown said.

Arno Puder, department chair of computer science, is also looking at a robust increase in students enrolled in his department.

“Our enrollment has literally exploded,” Puder said. “Six percent of all SFSU students have declared computer science as their major. Computer science is the largest department at SFSU.”

Puder is facing a different hurdle following the loss of over a third of computer science faculty in the past year.

“Our big problem is hiring new professors,” Puder said. “We have lost a third of [our] faculty over the past year.”

The spring 2024 schedule will be released on Nov. 6.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
Attendees look at the mural while Yazmin Madriz tells them the deeper meaning that the mural has, Oct. 13, 2023. (Samantha Morales/Golden Gate Xpress)
Project Rebound celebrates sixth annual mural celebration with opening of Pelican Bay Art Exhibit
Students fill out their name tags that include their pronouns and one of three colors during Associated Students Queer and Trans Resource Center’s Speed Dating & Friend Making event in the Rigoberta Menchú Hall on Thu, Oct. 12, 2023. Each color indicated what type of connection each participant was seeking, with blue seeking friendship, red seeking a date or romance and purple seeking a hookup. (Bryan Chavez/ Golden Gate Xpress)
QTRC hosts speed dating and friend making in celebration of coming out day
Daniel Capulin Bautista, a mechanical engineering major, Jonah Lau, a computer engineering and Kseniya Khamushkina, a cinema major, experienced a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in the Cal OES earthquake simulator outside of the student services building on Oct. 12, 2023. (Matthew Ali/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Governor’s office simulates earthquakes for SFSU students
About the Contributors
Stephanie King, Staff Reporter
Stephanie King is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. She is a print and online journalism major with a minor in sociology. She is also enrolled in SFSU’s College of Professional & Global Education, completing a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification. Stephanie is a freelance writer and published author. She grew up in Marin Country, and now enjoys her rent-controlled San Francisco home with her cat, Sophie. When Stephanie is not reading biographies or other non-fiction, she attends San Francisco sports games and is a season ticket holder for The Golden State Warriors.
Michaela Mateo, Visuals Editor
Michaela Gutierrez Mateo (She/Her) is the Golden Gate Xpress Visuals Editor for Fall 2023. Her nickname is Micha, is a 4th year Photojournalism major and an Asian American Studies minor. She is a transfer student from Chabot College, Hayward where she had her first experience as a reporter for The Spectator. Her passion is photography and film but most of all she is a Kdrama and Kpop addict.

Golden Gate Xpress

The Student News Site of San Francisco State University
© 2023 Golden Gate Xpress, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *