A volunteer student depressurized the fire extinguisher, proceeded to add more water and replace a new valve stem to recharge and re-pressurize it again after one use, on Oct. 17, 2023.(Feven Mamo / Golden Gate Xpress)
Stop, Drop and Roll: Inside San Francisco State University’s 2023 Campus Safety Week
A group of people gather outside of the Ethnic Studies building for the Vigil for Gaza on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (Andrew Fogel/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Vigil for Gaza brings solidarity for the people of Palestine amid crisis
A police officer searches the scene of the incident at the elevator of lot 19/20 on Oct. 18, 2023. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
Person injured in apparent parking garage incident
A map of campus depicts where the three reported incidents of anti-Black and anti-LGBTQ graffiti appeared between Sept. 28 through Oct. 11. (Map by Daniel Hernandez/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Anti-Black, anti-LGBTQ graffiti around SFSU
Craig Nagasawa’s, Japantown: Sunrise Fish Market, on display at the SF State Fine Arts Gallery, for, See You Space Cowboy…From Hokusai to Hiphop on Oct. 12, 2023. (Matthew Ali/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Intersections between two cultures
An illustration demonstrating how a healthy lifestyle is a key component of addiction recovery. (Daniella Martinez / Contributor to Golden Gate Xpress)
Exploring different paths to recovery: Students reflect on their substance use
A customer taking a look at Kylie Choi’s handmade jewelry at the Fall Queer Art Faire in San Francisco, California on Sept. 24, 2023. (Ryosuke Kojima/Golden Gate Xpress).
SFSU student expresses themselves through handmade jewelry from reused materials
A silhouette in an auditorium of someone choosing to watch either Barbie or Oppenheimer. (Chris Myers / Golden Gate Xpress)
Barbie vs. Oppenheimer
Lupe Fiasco, rapper and producer, performs on stage at the 12th Annual Rhythms Music Festival in the Annex 1 building at SF State on Saturday, May 13, 2023. (David Jones / Golden Gate Xpress)
Lupe Fiasco headlines 12th Annual Rhythms Music Festival
Person injured in apparent parking garage incident

According to a witness, the person was taken away by gurney from the scene before campus police began their investigation
Byline photo of Steven Rissotto
Byline photo of Adriana Hernandez
Steven Rissotto and Adriana HernandezOctober 18, 2023
A+police+officer+searches+the+scene+of+the+incident+at+the+elevator+of+lot+19%2F20+on+Oct.+18%2C+2023.+%28Neal+Wong+%2F+Golden+Gate+Xpress%29
Neal Wong
A police officer searches the scene of the incident at the elevator of lot 19/20 on Oct. 18, 2023. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

Campus police responded to a reported incident near the northeast corner of Lot 19/20 parking structure outside San Francisco State University on Wednesday afternoon.  

At approximately 4:14 p.m., a witness reported information about a person apparently falling off one of the elevated floors of the parking structure on State Drive. 

“Her face was covered in blood and there was blood on the ground,” said Zachary Weinstein, a witness who arrived on the scene shortly after the incident. “From the people I spoke to there, she either fell from the top of Lot 20 or the floor right below it.” 

University police later confirmed the inccident early Thursday and said the subject –– who is not a current student at SFSU –– was transported to San Francisco General Hospital for treatment. Their condition is unkown. 

“At this time, it appears that this was an unfortunate accident,” said Jim Callagan, a UPD lieutenant.

At 4:33 p.m., University police used police tape to block off a cemented area near the first floor of the parking structure — adjacent to the elevator — and took photos for their investigation. 

“Someone was on the phone with 911 trying to kind of tell them where we were,” Weinstein said. “I looked over the edge and I saw this woman on the ground with her legs kind of in this weird configuration, not moving and there were people surrounding her. It looked like they were trying to stabilize her neck. Then, a few minutes after that, maybe two or three paramedics were surrounding her and carried her off in a gurney.” 

Golden Gate Xpress received photographic evidence of the aftermath of the incident described by Weinstein but chose not to publish it due to the image’s graphic nature and the person’s unknown identity.

In the aftermath, a person was seen crying while speaking to the school administration and campus police. Miguel Hernandez, associate vice president for student life and dean of students, Stephen Roberts, executive assistant to Dr. Jamillah Moore, and Frederick Smith, associate vice president for equity and community inclusion, escorted the person away to the Student Services building. 

UPD and campus administrators declined to comment on Wednesday, but UPD confirmed Golden Gate Xpress’ reporting on Thursday morning.

This story is developing and Golden Gate Xpress will update as more information comes in.
