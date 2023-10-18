Person injured in apparent parking garage incident

Campus police responded to a reported incident near the northeast corner of Lot 19/20 parking structure outside San Francisco State University on Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 4:14 p.m., a witness reported information about a person apparently falling off one of the elevated floors of the parking structure on State Drive.

“Her face was covered in blood and there was blood on the ground,” said Zachary Weinstein, a witness who arrived on the scene shortly after the incident. “From the people I spoke to there, she either fell from the top of Lot 20 or the floor right below it.”

University police later confirmed the inccident early Thursday and said the subject –– who is not a current student at SFSU –– was transported to San Francisco General Hospital for treatment. Their condition is unkown.

“At this time, it appears that this was an unfortunate accident,” said Jim Callagan, a UPD lieutenant.

At 4:33 p.m., University police used police tape to block off a cemented area near the first floor of the parking structure — adjacent to the elevator — and took photos for their investigation.

“Someone was on the phone with 911 trying to kind of tell them where we were,” Weinstein said. “I looked over the edge and I saw this woman on the ground with her legs kind of in this weird configuration, not moving and there were people surrounding her. It looked like they were trying to stabilize her neck. Then, a few minutes after that, maybe two or three paramedics were surrounding her and carried her off in a gurney.”

Golden Gate Xpress received photographic evidence of the aftermath of the incident described by Weinstein but chose not to publish it due to the image’s graphic nature and the person’s unknown identity.

In the aftermath, a person was seen crying while speaking to the school administration and campus police. Miguel Hernandez, associate vice president for student life and dean of students, Stephen Roberts, executive assistant to Dr. Jamillah Moore, and Frederick Smith, associate vice president for equity and community inclusion, escorted the person away to the Student Services building.

UPD and campus administrators declined to comment on Wednesday, but UPD confirmed Golden Gate Xpress’ reporting on Thursday morning.

This story is developing and Golden Gate Xpress will update as more information comes in.