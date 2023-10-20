The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

A volunteer student depressurized the fire extinguisher, proceeded to add more water and replace a new valve stem to recharge and re-pressurize it again after one use, on Oct. 17, 2023.(Feven Mamo / Golden Gate Xpress)
Stop, Drop and Roll: Inside San Francisco State University’s 2023 Campus Safety Week
Intersections between two cultures

SF State students collaborate with local artists and graduate students to explore the influence of Black on Japanese art
D’Angelo Hernandez-Fulks, A&E Editor October 20, 2023
Craig+Nagasawa%E2%80%99s%2C+Japantown%3A+Sunrise+Fish+Market%2C+on+display+at+the+SF+State+Fine+Arts+Gallery%2C+for%2C+See+You+Space+Cowboy%E2%80%A6From+Hokusai+to+Hiphop+on+Oct.+12%2C+2023.+%28Matthew+Ali%2F+Golden+Gate+Xpress%29%0A
Matthew Ali
Craig Nagasawa’s, Japantown: Sunrise Fish Market, on display at the SF State Fine Arts Gallery, for, See You Space Cowboy…From Hokusai to Hiphop on Oct. 12, 2023. (Matthew Ali/ Golden Gate Xpress)

Explore the intersection of classic Japanese art and Black culture in its truest form.

San Francisco State’s fine arts students collaborate with professional artists such as Rozeal, Apexer, Yuki Maruyama, Craig Nagasawa and many more.

The Gallery encompasses art from Hokusai to Shinichirō Watanabe’s space western Cowboy Bebop.

The gallery curates art from local artists such as Gaijin Fujita, who channel their upbringing into their art to explore their Japanese-American heritage.

The gallery also features graduate students such as Rozeal, who had made an original piece exclusively for this exhibit.

The exhibit can be found in the Fine Arts building room 238. It will be on display until October 26, after the gallery will be switched out for a new exhibit of all student works.

 
About the Contributors
D’Angelo Hernandez-Fulks, A&E Editor
D’Angelo Hernandez is the Arts & Entertainment editor, he is a Journalism major with a Philosophy minor. A Bay Area native he got his start writing for the Spectator at Chabot College. If he isn’t found at his desk streaming Escape from Tarkov, you can find him at the movies. His genre being character studies such as There Will be Blood, The Batman and No Country for Old Men.
Matthew Ali, Staff Reporter
Matthew Ali is a reporter for the Golden Gate Xpress. He is a journalism major and works as a wedding and portrait photographer. He is from Los Angeles. He is also of a particularly nerdy persuasion. He enjoys comics, video games, fantasy novels, and tabletop games. He also aspires to write fiction and eventually comic books for DC and Marvel Comics.

