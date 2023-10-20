Intersections between two cultures

Explore the intersection of classic Japanese art and Black culture in its truest form.

San Francisco State’s fine arts students collaborate with professional artists such as Rozeal, Apexer, Yuki Maruyama, Craig Nagasawa and many more.

The Gallery encompasses art from Hokusai to Shinichirō Watanabe’s space western Cowboy Bebop.



The gallery curates art from local artists such as Gaijin Fujita, who channel their upbringing into their art to explore their Japanese-American heritage.

The gallery also features graduate students such as Rozeal, who had made an original piece exclusively for this exhibit.

The exhibit can be found in the Fine Arts building room 238. It will be on display until October 26, after the gallery will be switched out for a new exhibit of all student works.