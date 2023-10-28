The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Mashouf hosts their annual Costume Dodgeball Tournament

By going undefeated, Team Hangover was able to pull off the victory and be crowned champions
Byline photo of Bryan Chavez
Bryan Chavez, Staff Reporter
October 28, 2023
Michaela Mateo
The 2023 Costume Dodgeball tournament, hosted by the Mashouf Wellness Center, welcomed students to enjoy their night playing intense and fun rounds of dodgeball while celebrating an early Halloween on Oct. 27, 2023. (Michaela Mateo / Golden Gate Xpress)

Hard and rapid throws banged against the walls as students in costumes clamored for the title of dodgeball champion at the Mashouf Wellness Center’s two-gym basketball court.

Mashouf hosted their annual costume dodgeball tournament on Thursday, consisting of eight teams. Each team got the chance to play a minimum of two games.

The winners advanced to the winners bracket, while losers fell to the losers bracket, giving them one last chance at redemption.

The winners of the tournament would each get their own swag bags including water bottles, candy and a campus recreation tote bag as well as bragging rights. Second and third place also won similar prizes.

The Hangover team, inspired by the movie "The Hangover," won the 2023 Costume Dodgeball tournament hosted by Mashouf Wellness Center on Oct. 27, 2023. (Michaela Mateo / Golden Gate Xpress)

“I’m not the greatest athlete in the world and looking around here, there are some athletic specimens,” said Tim Twok, a third-year student at SFSU. “If I can get backpacked into a championship, I’m happy with that.”

Twok dressed as a character from the Super Mario series known as Waluigi. His team, SF Baddies, was able to make it into the top four, but sadly lost against ‘$xax’aj.’

The tournament was constructed in a way so students could feel welcome to participate by showing a goofy side with their costumes.

Karina Castaneda, a fifth-year student and special events coordinator at Mashouf, believed that students felt more comfortable competing in a costume tournament.

“I know some people personally who would not join a dodgeball tournament if it wasn’t a costume,” Castaneda said. “You can get the cutest team costume or things like that so it’s just a little more fun than a regular dodgeball tournament.”

Teams let their creativity run wild with their costume choices. Some teams had themes, such as chefs, barbies and Magic Mike performers.

The SFSU women’s soccer team dressed as Magic Mike under the team name, ‘Magic Swamp.’ The team competed in the tournament the previous year but unfortunately finished in second.

Team Magic Swamp cheers on as a team member takes out an opponent during the 2023 Costume Dodgeball tournament hosted by the Mashouf Wellness Center on Oct. 27, 2023. (Michaela Mateo / Golden Gate Xpress) 

“We’re really competitive all the time so it’s something other than soccer that we can compete in,” said Taylor Reed, a second-year student and forward for the SFSU women’s soccer team. “We all like to compete together and play soccer every day. We’re really connected and we just know how to get through adversity.”

In their first game, the team was able to rally back up while down three players to one. The heroics and spirit of the team motivated them to capture the win and advance to the next round.

Unfortunately, Magic Swamp was knocked out of the competition when they faced team Barbie, the runner-up of this year’s tournament.

Team Barbie faced this year’s winning team Hangover twice and lost. The inspiration for the winning team’s name came from a Hollywood movie “The Hangover,” featuring a group of friends celebrating a bachelor’s party in Las Vegas.

“Barbie was definitely the toughest team we faced,” said Jonah Roth, a fourth-year student at SFSU and member of team Hangover. “We beat them once and then we saw them in the championship again were like, ‘ah, they could give us some trouble,’ but thankfully we knocked them out pretty quick.”

Team Hangover had a strong start to the tournament beating their first opponent three times in 10 minutes.

With Roth graduating this year he hopes his team can protect their title for the foreseeable future.

“I’m gonna be gone but I sure do hope these dudes do [win] and they come with another great costume because I think we kind of killed it this year,” said Roth.

Final scoreboard of the 2023 Costume Dodgeball tournament located at the Mashouf Wellness Center on Oct. 27, 2023. (Graphic by Bryan Chavez / Golden Gate Xpress) 
About the Contributors
Bryan Chavez, Staff Reporter
Bryan Chavez (he/him) is a reporter for SF State’s Golden Gate Xpress. He is a senior pursuing a major in Journalism with a minor in Sociology. As a lifelong resident of the Bay Area, Bryan aspires to become a beat writer for the Golden State Warriors or any other major league sports team in the region. Beyond his journalistic pursuits, he enjoys engaging in hobbies such as hiking, painting, and building with Legos during his free time.
Michaela Mateo, Visuals Editor
Michaela Gutierrez Mateo (She/Her) is the Golden Gate Xpress Visuals Editor for Fall 2023. Her nickname is Micha, is a 4th year Photojournalism major and an Asian American Studies minor. She is a transfer student from Chabot College, Hayward where she had her first experience as a reporter for The Spectator. Her passion is photography and film but most of all she is a Kdrama and Kpop addict.

Golden Gate Xpress

The Student News Site of San Francisco State University
© 2023 Golden Gate Xpress, All Rights Reserved.

