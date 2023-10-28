The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Rosa Salamanca, co-founder of Colorful Cultura, speaks to students on financial opportunities for undocumented students at University Club in the Cesar Chavez Student Center on Oct. 25, 2023. (Michaela Mateo / Golden Gate Xpress)
Month of events at SFSU for undocumented students creates community despite newest DACA decision
The 2023 Costume Dodgeball tournament, hosted by the Mashouf Wellness Center, welcomed students to enjoy their night playing intense and fun rounds of dodgeball while celebrating an early Halloween on Oct. 27, 2023. (Michaela Mateo / Golden Gate Xpress)
Mashouf hosts their annual Costume Dodgeball Tournament
A speaker talks about working-class struggles at Malcolm X Plaza on Oct. 25, 2023. (Neal Wong/Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU walkout of class to call ceasefire in Gaza
Faculty and students protest against administration to stop teacher budget cuts and tuition hikes. Photographed in the Quad on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (Kayla Williams / Contributor Golden Gate Xpress)
CFA rally at SFSU for a better contract amidst vote to strike
Illustration of Halloween imagery. (Illustration by Bryan Chavez/Golden Gate Xpress)
Exploring the complexity of horror films
Geovany Garcia, Lukas Whipple and Elijah Reynolds perform while the audience enjoys the show on Oct. 26, 2023. (Feven Mamo/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Halloween costume concert hosted at Jack Adams Hall
Craig Nagasawa’s, Japantown: Sunrise Fish Market, on display at the SF State Fine Arts Gallery, for, See You Space Cowboy…From Hokusai to Hiphop on Oct. 12, 2023. (Matthew Ali/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Intersections between two cultures
An illustration demonstrating how a healthy lifestyle is a key component of addiction recovery. (Daniella Martinez / Contributor to Golden Gate Xpress)
Exploring different paths to recovery: Students reflect on their substance use
A customer taking a look at Kylie Choi’s handmade jewelry at the Fall Queer Art Faire in San Francisco, California on Sept. 24, 2023. (Ryosuke Kojima/Golden Gate Xpress).
SFSU student expresses themselves through handmade jewelry from reused materials
A silhouette in an auditorium of someone choosing to watch either Barbie or Oppenheimer. (Chris Myers / Golden Gate Xpress)
Barbie vs. Oppenheimer
Decorations and pumpkins at Clancys Pumpkin Patch (Neal Wong/Golden Gate Xpress)
No car, no problem: a public transit-friendly guide to Halloween 2023
The other side: Q&A With CFA-SFSU Brad Erickson
The other side: Q&A With CFA-SFSU Brad Erickson
Craig Nagasawa’s, Japantown: Sunrise Fish Market, on display at the SF State Fine Arts Gallery, for, See You Space Cowboy…From Hokusai to Hiphop on Oct. 12, 2023. (Matthew Ali/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Intersections between two cultures
The Chomp: A sit down with SF State wrestler Kweli Hernandez-Maitre
The Chomp: A sit down with SF State wrestler Kweli Hernandez-Maitre
Gator Talk: An outfit that builds community
Gator Talk: An outfit that builds community
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

Halloween costume concert hosted at Jack Adams Hall

Tiktok DJ and rock bands come to SF State to perform
Byline photo of Jason Hernandez
Jason Hernandez, Staff ReporterOctober 28, 2023
Geovany+Garcia%2C+Lukas+Whipple+and+Elijah+Reynolds+perform+while+the+audience+enjoys+the+show+on+Oct.+26%2C+2023.+%28Feven+Mamo%2F+Golden+Gate+Xpress%29+
Feven Mamo
Geovany Garcia, Lukas Whipple and Elijah Reynolds perform while the audience enjoys the show on Oct. 26, 2023. (Feven Mamo/ Golden Gate Xpress)

Chants of “Mandy” broke out on the dancefloor as the crowd anxiously waited for the final and main performer of the evening. She walked out and everyone cheered as DJ Mandy took the stage at Jack Adams Hall on Oct. 26. at 8 p.m.

Associated Students collaborated with San Francisco State’s radio and broadcast department (KSFS) to host ‘KSFS @ Jack Adams Hall’ on Thursday which featured caricature painting, psychic reading and live DJ and rock band performances. The event, which was the first to be hosted by KSFS, was open to all students and non-students, with the only catch being that everyone in attendance was encouraged to wear a costume and participate in a contest.

The event was originally taking place at Cesar Chavez Student Center’s Depot but Kyle Finelli-Bass, KSFS’s general manager, predicted a big turnout. For this reason, AS General Manager Michelle Yang decided to move the venue to Jack Adams Hall.

Elijah Reynolds plays the guitar alongside other members of the band in the opening show before DJ Mandy on Oct. 26, 2023. (Feven Mamo/ Golden Gate Xpress) Feven Mamo

“This is definitely the biggest and riskiest show I’ve ever hosted,” said Finelli-Bass. “I feel like my events in particular are more weird, but a good kind of weird. It’s good to see that kind of thing [the event] on campus, and I just love the oddity of weird venues. I think this school can deliver that.”

Finelli-Bass greeted the crowd of approximately 200 to 300 students on stage to start the show. He said he’d only anticipated 70 or fewer people showing up, compared to the hundreds that turned out wearing costumes.

Rock band Juniper opened the show with their song “A Friday I’m in love” and ended their performance by throwing their drumsticks into the crowd of spectators.

“It was cool and a little intimidating because I think the presence was that there were a lot more people than we’d expected,” said Elijah Reynolds, the band’s bass guitarist. “I don’t think we’ve ever played in front of a crowd that large.”

The event was from 6 to 9 p.m. and 3 bands played.

“I would say the atmosphere was very appreciative,” said Lukas Whipple, Juniper’s lead guitarist dressed up as a TV personality Dr. Phil. “Everybody there was in tune and it was really nice. People were actually there to hear songs.”

Geovany Garcia, Lukas Whipple and Elijah Reynolds perform while the audience enjoys the show on Oct. 26, 2023. (Feven Mamo/ Golden Gate Xpress) Feven Mamo 

Following Juniper was the shoegaze and jangle pop band illbie from Davis, California. They opened with their song “Just NBV” and played a total of eight songs.

“I feel like if I could describe the feeling in mind, all of us coming here was just a spur in the moment, just scrambling,” said Jesse Escobar, an illbie band member. Escobar and the band described the atmosphere as a “cacophony” of sound, and they felt like they replicated that feeling well by their performance.

The final act of the evening featured Amanda Schultz, better known as DJ Mandy. Schultz has previously performed at Stanford University and the University of California Berkeley.

“It was really cool, there were a lot of people, the energy was really cool. I think people liked it,” said Schultz. “Everyone was really energetic and the energy was good.”

Schultz went on to say that her unique style of DJing, which involves slowing and speeding up tracks, comes from mixing songs she knows her audience will love along with songs she enjoys herself.

Following the conclusion of the event, attendees described it as something they didn’t expect and something they’d definitely like to see back on campus.

Geovany Garcia, Lukas Whipple and Elijah Reynolds perform as the opening show for the ‘KSFS @ Jack Adams Hall’ event on Oct. 26, 2023. (Feven Mamo/ Golden Gate Xpress) Feven Mamo 

“It was pretty awesome,” said Patrick Teratino, an event-goer. “I loved how everyone was having a great time, everyone was rocking out no matter what. It really inspired me to rock out myself. It felt like a club on its own, it was crazy how it was a free event. It was a pretty rockin’ atmosphere, I would say it reminded me of a rave.”

Brandon Joseph, an SFSU student attending the event dressed as Spiderman, said he’d love to see SFSU hold more events like this one in the future.

“It was lit, especially when DJ Mandy came out,” said Joseph. “The beat switches and the vibes made it so fun. It definitely brings people together, you see people from your classes having a good time and it’s free. Everyone had a lot of energy and it had really good vibes.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in A&E
Craig Nagasawa’s, Japantown: Sunrise Fish Market, on display at the SF State Fine Arts Gallery, for, See You Space Cowboy…From Hokusai to Hiphop on Oct. 12, 2023. (Matthew Ali/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Intersections between two cultures
An illustration demonstrating how a healthy lifestyle is a key component of addiction recovery. (Daniella Martinez / Contributor to Golden Gate Xpress)
Exploring different paths to recovery: Students reflect on their substance use
A customer taking a look at Kylie Choi’s handmade jewelry at the Fall Queer Art Faire in San Francisco, California on Sept. 24, 2023. (Ryosuke Kojima/Golden Gate Xpress).
SFSU student expresses themselves through handmade jewelry from reused materials
About the Contributors
Jason Hernandez, Staff Reporter
Jason Hernandez (he/him) is a reporter for the Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism and minoring in education. He's lived in the Bay Area his whole life and was previously a psychology major before switching to Journalism. He chose to do Journalism because he believes it will allow him to travel the world and meet new people. He hopes to one day work as a sports beat writer, writing about football, soccer or MMA. During his free time, he enjoys thrift shopping and meditation. 
Feven Mamo, Staff Photographer
Feven Mamo started her educational journey at Berkeley City College, initially majoring in computer science, before transferring to San Francisco State University as an economics major. Professionally, she held the role of an Economic Equity Research Analyst at U3 Systems Work. Her photography passion started with a thrifted film camera from Oakland, her work is influenced by social justice issues and the streets of Oakland. Previously, her photography has been selected as a weekly favorite by VSCO, a photography app for mobile devices. Feven also exhibits a deep enthusiasm for curly hair, having previously worked as a hair model for hairstylists. 

Golden Gate Xpress

The Student News Site of San Francisco State University
© 2023 Golden Gate Xpress, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *