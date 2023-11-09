The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
California Faculty Association members stand in solidarity during a walk-out at San Francisco State University on Oct. 26, 2023. (Kayla Williams / Golden Gate Xpress)
CFA plans to hold one-day strikes starting next month
Budget cuts have led to fewer Spring Semester courses at SFSU, including a condensed biology catalog contrary to the departments wishes. (Graphic by Luis Cortes / Golden Gate Xpress)
Spring cleaning: how course removals will affect biology students next semester
Site workers enjoy food and recreation in the ‘topping off’ (last beam installment) celebration of the upcoming West Campus Green Dining and Health Center on Nov. 1, 2023. (Michaela Mateo / Golden Gate Xpress)
West Campus Green project collaborators celebrate milestone
People watch a pumpkin fall during the pumpkin drop at the Fall Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (Andrew Fogel/Golden Gate Xpress)
Fall Festival emerges as another chance to build community
Carlo Corea teaches in HSS 310 on Oct. 24, 2023. He has been a lecturer faculty at SFSU since 2003. (Neal Wong/Golden Gate Xpress)
From the Bronx to the Bay: The journey of SFSU history lecturer
Fans of Rocky Rivera line up at The Stacks Record Shop, in Hayward, CA for an album signing from Rivera on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (Zac Zavala / Golden Gate Xpress)
San Francisco State honors 50 years of hip hop
Matthew Cordova’s talking about his art and the art scene in the bay area. Oct. 17, 2023. (Matthew Ali/ Golden Gate Xpress.)
From San Francisco State to anime tees: Alum makes his mark on fashion
Geovany Garcia, Lukas Whipple and Elijah Reynolds perform while the audience enjoys the show on Oct. 26, 2023. (Feven Mamo/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Halloween costume concert hosted at Jack Adams Hall
Craig Nagasawa’s, Japantown: Sunrise Fish Market, on display at the SF State Fine Arts Gallery, for, See You Space Cowboy…From Hokusai to Hiphop on Oct. 12, 2023. (Matthew Ali/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Intersections between two cultures
An illustration demonstrating how a healthy lifestyle is a key component of addiction recovery. (Daniella Martinez / Contributor to Golden Gate Xpress)
Exploring different paths to recovery: Students reflect on their substance use
Kyle Botelho and Conrado Trevino-Oceguera train for the upcoming wrestling season. Oct. 24, 2023. (Matthew Ali/ Golden Gate Xpress.)
SFSU’s Wrestling Team Sets Sights on Nationals and an All-American Season
Decorations and pumpkins at Clancys Pumpkin Patch (Neal Wong/Golden Gate Xpress)
No car, no problem: a public transit-friendly guide to Halloween 2023
The other side: Q&A With CFA-SFSU Brad Erickson
The other side: Q&A With CFA-SFSU Brad Erickson
Craig Nagasawa’s, Japantown: Sunrise Fish Market, on display at the SF State Fine Arts Gallery, for, See You Space Cowboy…From Hokusai to Hiphop on Oct. 12, 2023. (Matthew Ali/ Golden Gate Xpress)
Intersections between two cultures
The Chomp: A sit down with SF State wrestler Kweli Hernandez-Maitre
The Chomp: A sit down with SF State wrestler Kweli Hernandez-Maitre
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

CFA plans to hold one-day strikes starting next month

The CFA Board of Directors has sent out an email to faculty, outlining plans to move forward with a proposed strike across four campuses
Byline photo of Matthew Ali
Matthew Ali, Staff ReporterNovember 9, 2023
California+Faculty+Association+members+stand+in+solidarity+during+a+walk-out+at+San+Francisco+State+University+on+Oct.+26%2C+2023.+%28Kayla+Williams+%2F+Golden+Gate+Xpress%29
Kayla Williams
California Faculty Association members stand in solidarity during a walk-out at San Francisco State University on Oct. 26, 2023. (Kayla Williams / Golden Gate Xpress)

The California Faculty Association will move forward with their members going on strike starting the first week of December if a resolution is not reached with the California State University system’s management, the CFA announced on Thursday.

The decision came after 95% of CFA members voted in favor of a strike authorization on Oct. 30. The negotiations remain at an impasse.

Four CSU campuses plan to hold one-day strikes starting on Dec. 4 if the CFA and CSU are unable to settle their re-opener contract once the statutory process is complete.

  • Cal Poly Pomona on Dec. 4
  • San Francisco State University on Dec. 5
  • CSU Los Angeles on Dec. 6
  • Sacramento State University on Dec. 7

“These campuses were selected to lead our efforts to get the best contract possible for members by engaging in actions, pickets, and various solidarity events,” the CFA released in a statement on Thursday. “CFA members are prepared to withhold our labor to get the contract we deserve.”

CFA says that if the demonstrations fail to convince the CSU to settle, the association’s board won’t hesitate to implement more strikes during the spring semester.

“It’s in everyone’s interest for our strike to be definitive; a strong showing in December may prevent ongoing disruption in the spring,” said Brad Erickson, the CFA chapter president at SFSU, in a statement to GGX. “I invite all members of the campus community to be physically present on campus on December 5 to take part in strike activities.”

Faculty members are urged to prepare for the strike on the aforementioned campuses. Faculty from other schools are also invited to join picket lines during times they do not have to teach.

“CFA members are prepared to withhold our labor to get the contract we deserve,” the CFA Board of Directors wrote in an email to its members. “We recognize the need to join together and fight CSU management’s disinvestment in the people who are directly responsible for student learning and success.”

According to the email, CSU management has rejected the list of demands that range from pay increases to accessible lactation spaces for lactating faculty.

“CSU management will learn the hard way that faculty are not willing to settle for less than they deserve. CSU management will learn what employers around the country are having to learn — employees deserve better pay and working conditions,” CFA President Charles Toombs said in an email to CFA members.

The CFA is close to finishing the statutory process. This will allow them to legally strike on the proposed dates.

“If this first strike week fails to convince management to offer fair contract terms, the CFA Board of Directors intends to call additional strikes in the spring semester,” Erickson said.

Also mentioned in the email, members from Teamsters Local 2010 –– CSU’s trade workers –– will embark on a Nov. 14 strike. Click here to learn more about their plans.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
Budget cuts have led to fewer Spring Semester courses at SFSU, including a condensed biology catalog contrary to the departments wishes. (Graphic by Luis Cortes / Golden Gate Xpress)
Spring cleaning: how course removals will affect biology students next semester
Site workers enjoy food and recreation in the ‘topping off’ (last beam installment) celebration of the upcoming West Campus Green Dining and Health Center on Nov. 1, 2023. (Michaela Mateo / Golden Gate Xpress)
West Campus Green project collaborators celebrate milestone
People watch a pumpkin fall during the pumpkin drop at the Fall Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (Andrew Fogel/Golden Gate Xpress)
Fall Festival emerges as another chance to build community
About the Contributor
Matthew Ali, Staff Reporter
Matthew Ali is a reporter for the Golden Gate Xpress. He is a journalism major and works as a wedding and portrait photographer. He is from Los Angeles. He is also of a particularly nerdy persuasion. He enjoys comics, video games, fantasy novels, and tabletop games. He also aspires to write fiction and eventually comic books for DC and Marvel Comics.

Golden Gate Xpress

The Student News Site of San Francisco State University
© 2023 Golden Gate Xpress, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *